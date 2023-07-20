KERING : UBS sticks Neutral
Today at 04:18 am
Analyst Zuzanna Pusz from UBS research gives the stock a Neutral rating. The target price is still set at EUR 553.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 04:50:26 2023-07-20 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|539.90 EUR
|+1.79%
|+7.38%
|+13.27%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+13.27%
|72 585 M $
|+27.26%
|76 302 M $
|-2.97%
|38 365 M $
|+58.64%
|28 329 M $
|+38.79%
|119 B $
|-13.02%
|11 361 M $
|+21.98%
|10 942 M $
|+10.15%
|10 593 M $
|+11.32%
|9 826 M $
|+32.96%
|6 741 M $