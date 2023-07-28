KERING : UBS sticks Neutral
Today at 08:48 am
Share
UBS confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. Previously set at EUR 553, the target price has been slightly modified to EUR 540.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 09:05:07 2023-07-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|531.50 EUR
|-1.10%
|-1.81%
|+11.78%
|02:48pm
|KERING : UBS sticks Neutral
|MD
|01:56pm
|UBS Trims Kering PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|KERING : UBS sticks Neutral
|MD
|UBS Trims Kering PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|KERING : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
|MD
|French Luxury Group Kering Names New CFO
|MT
|Kering Names Armelle Poulou as Chief Financial Officer
|DJ
|KERING : RBC gives a Buy rating
|MD
|Valentino deal fails to lift Kering shares as Gucci woes mount
|RE
|KERING : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
|MD
|KERING : Waiting for the bottom-up
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Track Lower as -2-
|DJ
|France's Kering to Buy 30% Stake in Italian Fashion House Valentino for EUR1.7 Billion
|MT
|Luxury Goods Giant Kering Posts Lower H1 Net Income; Revenue Up
|MT
|News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
|DJ
|Consumer Cos Down on Rate Fears -- Consumer Roundup
|DJ
|Kering CFO Says Group Started To Discuss Valentino Deal Very Recently, Moved Quickly To Ink Deal Before Summer
|RE
|KERING CFO SAYS GROUP STARTED TO DISCUSS VALENTINO DEAL VERY REC…
|RE
|Kering CEO says Palus looking at weaknesses in Gucci organisation, capabilities of management
|RE
|KERING CEO SAYS WANTS TO BROADEN SCOPE OF PARTNERSHIP WITH MAYHO…
|RE
|KERING CEO SAYS BELIEVES IN VALENTINO'S POTENTIAL, APPRECIATES I…
|RE
|KERING CEO SAYS TO START SEARCH FOR PERMANENT GUCCI CEO IN SEPTE…
|RE
|KERING CEO SAYS CHOICE OF PALUS LOOKING AT WEAKNESSES IN GUCCI O…
|RE
|European Equities Close Higher in Thursday Trading; ECB Raises Rates to Match Record High of 3.75%
|MT
|KERING SAYS RETAIL REVENUES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE FELL BY 23% IN…
|RE
|Kering 2Q Revenue Rose in Line With Views
|DJ
|KERING CEO SAYS PERFORMANCE OF GROUP CLEARLY BELOW OUR EXPECTATI…
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+11.78%
|72 185 M $
|+29.90%
|75 896 M $
|-2.23%
|38 658 M $
|+57.29%
|27 616 M $
|+38.79%
|119 B $
|-13.74%
|11 266 M $
|+21.79%
|11 022 M $
|+9.70%
|10 799 M $
|+10.22%
|9 729 M $
|+27.70%
|6 331 M $