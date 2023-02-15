Kering : 2022 Annual Financial Document KERING

KERING
2022
Financial Document
T A B L E O F C O N T E N T S
CHAPTER 1
2022 key figures
5
CHAPTER 2
Activity report
11
1 -
Introduction
12
2 - Significant events of 2022
14
3 - Group performance in 2022
16
4 - Operating performance by segment
26
5 - Parent company net income
35
6 - Transactions with related parties
7 -
Subsequent events
8 -
Outlook
36
9 - Definitions of non-IFRS financial indicators
CHAPTER 3
Financial statements as of December 31, 2022
39
Consolidated financial statements
as of December 31, 2022
40
2 -
Excerpt from Kering SA's annual
financial statements
102
KERING - 2022 Financial Document
3 -
- 4
KERING - 2022 Financial Document
C H A P T E R 1
2022 key figures
Kering in 2022
6
Key consolidated figures
7
Per share data
Revenue
8
Number of directly operated
stores by region
9
Recurring operating income
Other financial indicators
10
5 -
