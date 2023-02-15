Kering : 2022 Annual Financial Document KERING

Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kering
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:56 2023-02-15 am EST
578.40 EUR   +3.03%
03:12pKERING : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
02:09pKERING : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
12:41pFrench Bourse Shines on Retail Stocks Boost
MT
Kering : 2022 Annual Financial Document

02/15/2023 | 03:18pm EST
KERING

2022

Financial Document

T A B L E O F C O N T E N T S

CHAPTER 1

2022 key figures

5

CHAPTER 2

Activity report

11

1 -

Introduction

12

2 - Significant events of 2022

14

3 - Group performance in 2022

16

4 - Operating performance by segment

26

5 - Parent company net income

35

6 - Transactions with related parties

35

7 -

Subsequent events

35

8 -

Outlook

36

9 - Definitions of non-IFRS financial indicators

36

CHAPTER 3

Financial statements as of December 31, 2022

39

1 -

Consolidated financial statements

as of December 31, 2022

40

2 -

Excerpt from Kering SA's annual

financial statements

102

KERING - 2022 Financial Document

3 -

- 4

KERING - 2022 Financial Document

C H A P T E R 1

2022 key figures

Kering in 2022

6

Key consolidated figures

7

Per share data

7

Revenue

8

Number of directly operated

stores by region

9

Recurring operating income

9

Other financial indicators

10

KERING - 2022 Financial Document

5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kering SA published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 20:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 20 489 M 21 865 M 21 865 M
Net income 2022 3 818 M 4 074 M 4 074 M
Net Debt 2022 4 456 M 4 755 M 4 755 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 70 699 M 75 445 M 75 445 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 41 519
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 561,40 €
Average target price 617,06 €
Spread / Average Target 9,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Tidjane Thiam Independent Director
Emma Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING18.07%73 652
INDITEX13.84%94 484
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.25%62 694
ROSS STORES, INC.0.63%40 223
HENNES & MAURITZ AB13.81%20 057
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.13.43%14 887