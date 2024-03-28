Kering : Alessandro Michele, ex-Gucci, joins Valentino

On Thursday, Kering confirmed the departure of Alessandro Michele, the former Creative Director of Gucci, its Italian luxury brand, to take up the position of Creative Director at Valentino.



In a press release, François-Henri Pinault, CEO of the French group, said he was convinced that the designer would be able to brilliantly interpret the heritage of the Italian house and make it shine thanks to his creativity, culture and multiple talents.



"I look forward to seeing his passion, imagination and commitment at work in this new chapter for Valentino", he added.



Alessandro Michele stepped down as Creative Director of Gucci in November 2022, having been at the helm since January 2015, as the Florentine label began to run out of steam.



Valentino's turnaround promises to be an arduous one, so much so that Kering recently issued a warning due to the steep decline in sales of its main brand.



Kering has held a 30% stake in Valentino since last November - valued at 1.7 billion euros - and has an option to acquire 100% of the fashion house by 2028 at the latest.



