July 27 (Reuters) - Kering SA:

* KERING CEO SAYS PERFORMANCE OF GROUP CLEARLY BELOW OUR EXPECTATIONS NOTABLY AT GUCCI

* KERING SAYS RETAIL REVENUES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE FELL BY 23% IN NORTH AMERICA IN Q2

* KERING CEO SAYS PALUS LOOKING AT WEAKNESSES IN GUCCI ORGANISATION, CAPABILITIES OF TOP MANAGERS

* KERING CEO SAYS PICKED PALUS AS INTERIM CEO FOR GUCCI AS HE WOULD BE IMMEDIATELY OPERATIONAL

* KERING CEO SAYS TO START SEARCH FOR PERMANENT GUCCI CEO IN SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER

* KERING CEO SAYS BELIEVES IN VALENTINO'S POTENTIAL, APPRECIATES ITS CURRENT MANAGEMENT

* KERING CEO SAYS WANTS TO BROADEN SCOPE OF PARTNERSHIP WITH MAYHOOLA, TOO EARLY TO SAY WHAT SHAPE THIS PARTNERSHIP MAY TAKE

* KERING CEO SAYS NEXT GUCCI CEO COULD COME FROM THE LUXURY INDUSTRY OR NOT, ALL OPTIONS ARE OPEN

* KERING CEO SAYS BELLETTINI WILL REMAIN CEO OF SAINT LAURENT