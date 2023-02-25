Advanced search
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25:12 2023-02-24 am EST
553.80 EUR   -4.29%
Kering : Communique AMF CP. CP23886367

02/25/2023 | 04:21am EST
23 February 2023

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of:(i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, MiFID II); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the Insurance Distribution Directive), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point

  1. of Article 4(1) of MiFID II or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (UK). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ( EUWA); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FMSA and any rules or regulations made thereunder to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MIFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

1

Kering

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Issue of €750,000,000 3.375 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 27 February 2033

under the €6,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the

Base Prospectus dated 6 December 2022 and the supplement to it dated 17 February 2023 which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the Prospectus Regulation) (the Base Prospectus). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Base Prospectus and these Final Terms have been published on the Issuer's website (www.kering.com) and the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org/fr).

1.

(a)

Series Number:

31

(b)

Tranche Number:

1

(c)

Date on which the Notes will be

Not Applicable

consolidated and form a single Series:

2.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

Euro ()

3. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(a)

Series:

€750,000,000

(b)

Tranche:

€750,000,000

4.

Issue Price:

99.283 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal

Amount

5.

(a)

Specified Denomination(s):

€100,000

(b)

Calculation Amount:

€100,000

6.

(a)

Issue Date:

27 February 2023

(b)

Interest Commencement Date (if

Issue Date

different from the Issue Date):

7.

Maturity Date:

27 February 2033

8.

Interest Basis:

3.375 per cent. Fixed Rate

(further particulars specified below)

9.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early

redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the

2

Maturity Date at 100 per cent. of their nominal

amount.

10.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

11.

Put/Call Options:

Investor Put (Change of Control)

Make-whole Redemption by the Issuer

Residual Maturity Call Option Issuer Clean-up Call Option (further particulars specified below)

12. Date(s) of corporate authorisation(s) for Decision dated 20 February 2023 of Mr. Jean-

issuance of Notes:

François Palus, in his capacity as Directeur

Général Délégué of the Issuer in respect of the

issue of the Notes.

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

13.

Fixed Rate Note Provisions:

Applicable

(a)

Rate of Interest:

3.375 per cent. per annum payable in arrear on

each Interest Payment Date

(b)

Interest Payment Dates:

27 February in each year from and including 27

February 2024 to and including the Maturity Date

(c)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

€3,375 per Calculation Amount

(d)

Broken Amounts:

Not Applicable

  1. Day Count Fraction (Condition 5(a)): Actual/Actual ICMA
  2. Determination Dates (Condition 5(a)): 27 February in each year

14.

Floating Rate Provisions:

Not Applicable

15.

Zero Coupon Note Provisions:

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

16.

Issuer Call:

Not Applicable

17.

Issuer Clean-up Call Option:

Applicable

Notice period (if other than as set out in the

As set out in the Conditions

Conditions):

18.

Redemption following an Acquisition Event

Not Applicable

19.

Investor Put:

Not Applicable

20.

Investor Put (Change of Control):

Applicable

(a)

Optional Redemption Dates:

As set out in the Conditions

3

(b)

Optional Redemption Amount:

€100,000 per Calculation Amount

(c)

Notice period (if other than as set out

As set out in the Conditions

in the Conditions):

21.

Final Redemption Amount:

€100,000 per Calculation Amount

22.

Make-whole Redemption by the Issuer:

Applicable

(a)

Reference Bond:

Calculated by reference to a

reference security

being the German DBR 2.300 per cent. due 15

February 2033 (ISIN Code: DE000BU2Z007)

(b)

Make-whole Margin:

+ 0.15 per cent.

(c)

Make-whole Calculation Agent:

Aether Financial Services

(d)

Partial Redemption:

Applicable

23.

Residual Maturity Call Option:

Applicable

(a)

Call Option Date:

Each Business Day from,

and including,

29 November 2032 to, but excluding, the Maturity

Date

(b)

Notice period:

As set out in the Conditions

24. Early Redemption Amount:

(a)

Early Redemption Amount(s) payable €100,000 per Calculation Amount

on redemption for taxation reasons

(Condition

6(i)),

for

illegality

(Condition

6(m)) or

an

Event of

Default (Condition 9):

  1. Redemption for taxation reasons Yes permitted on days other than Interest Payment Dates (Condition 6(i)):

(c)

Unmatured Coupons to become void

Not applicable

upon early redemption (Materialised

Bearer Notes only) (Condition 7(b)):

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

25.

Forms of Notes:

Dematerialised Notes

(a)

Form of Dematerialised Notes:

Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur)

(b)

Registration Agent:

Not Applicable

(c)

Temporary Global Certificate:

Not Applicable

4

26.

Additional

Financial

Centre(s)

Not Applicable

(Condition 7(g)):

27.

Talons for future Coupons to be attached to

Not Applicable

Definitive Notes:

28.

Redenomination, renominalisation and

Not Applicable

reconventioning provisions:

29.

Consolidation provisions:

Not Applicable

30.

Purchase in accordance with applicable laws

Applicable

and regulations:

31. Exclusion of the possibility to request Not Applicable identification information of the Noteholders

as provided by Condition 1(a)(i):

32.

Masse (Condition 11):

Name and address of the Representative:

Aether Financial Services 36 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris

France

The Representative will receive a remuneration of €400.

33. RMB Provisions:

(a)

RMB Currency Event:

Not Applicable

(As referred to under Condition 7(i))

  1. Relevant Currency for Condition 7(i): Not Applicable
  2. Relevant Spot Rate Screen Pages for Condition 7(i):

(i)

Relevant Spot Rate Screen

Not Applicable

Page (Deliverable Basis):

(ii)

Relevant Spot Rate Screen

Not Applicable

Page (Non-deliverable Basis):

(d)

Party responsible for calculating the

Not Applicable

Spot Rate for Condition 7(i):

5

Disclaimer

Kering SA published this content on 25 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2023 09:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
