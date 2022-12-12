Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kering
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:02 2022-12-12 am EST
521.40 EUR   -0.40%
05:19aKering : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - December 05 to 09, 2022
GL
05:18aKering : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - December 05 to 09, 2022
GL
04:18aEuropean shares fall on caution ahead of key rate hike decisions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kering: Disclosure of transactions in own shares - December 05 to 09, 2022

12/12/2022 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

Paris, December 12, 2022,

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on April 28, 2022 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 05 to 09, 2022:

 

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market

(MIC code)
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/12/2022 FR0000121485 8,388 552.3000 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/12/2022 FR0000121485 2,325 553.2100 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,108 553.0821 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,566 550.3213 AQEU
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/12/2022 FR0000121485 9,201 544.8935 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,756 544.9209 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/12/2022 FR0000121485 853 544.4848 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,577 544.4167 AQEU
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/12/2022 FR0000121485 8,494 528.1630 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/12/2022 FR0000121485 2,446 527.6419 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/12/2022 FR0000121485 570 526.6160 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,877 526.7519 AQEU
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/12/2022 FR0000121485 8,843 523.2082 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,703 523.5423 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,057 523.4440 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,784 523.3368 AQEU
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/12/2022 FR0000121485 9,984 523.8800 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,615 523.8909 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/12/2022 FR0000121485 706 524.0967 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,082 523.3745 AQEU
      TOTAL 66,935 534.4097  

 

 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/53b91d9b0ecee3c5/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-December-05-to-09-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

 

Contact

 

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon                      +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30                julien.brosillon@kering.com

 

 

Attachment


All news about KERING
05:19aKering : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - December 05 to 09, 2022
GL
05:18aKering : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - December 05 to 09, 2022
GL
04:18aEuropean shares fall on caution ahead of key rate hike decisions
RE
12/08French Luxury Giant Kering Boosts Interim Dividend for FY22
MT
12/08Kering Declares EUR4.50 Interim Dividend
DJ
12/08Kering : Interim dividend for financial year 2022
GL
12/08Kering Declares Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2022, Payable on January 18, 2023
CI
12/08Kering : Interim dividend for financial year 2022
GL
12/08KERING : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/07KERING : From a Buy to Neutral rating by UBS
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KERING
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 759 M 21 877 M 21 877 M
Net income 2022 3 929 M 4 141 M 4 141 M
Net Debt 2022 4 046 M 4 264 M 4 264 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 64 080 M 67 531 M 67 531 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 41 519
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 523,50 €
Average target price 633,43 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Tidjane Thiam Independent Director
Emma Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING-25.94%67 531
INDITEX-14.20%80 277
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.28.86%63 071
ROSS STORES, INC.0.53%39 565
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-33.96%18 568
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-33.13%12 617