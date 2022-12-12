Kering: Disclosure of transactions in own shares - December 05 to 09, 2022
12/12/2022 | 05:18am EST
Paris, December 12, 2022,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on April 28, 2022 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 05 to 09, 2022:
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
(MIC code)
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
05/12/2022
FR0000121485
8,388
552.3000
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
05/12/2022
FR0000121485
2,325
553.2100
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
05/12/2022
FR0000121485
1,108
553.0821
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
05/12/2022
FR0000121485
1,566
550.3213
AQEU
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
06/12/2022
FR0000121485
9,201
544.8935
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
06/12/2022
FR0000121485
1,756
544.9209
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
06/12/2022
FR0000121485
853
544.4848
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
06/12/2022
FR0000121485
1,577
544.4167
AQEU
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
07/12/2022
FR0000121485
8,494
528.1630
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
07/12/2022
FR0000121485
2,446
527.6419
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
07/12/2022
FR0000121485
570
526.6160
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
07/12/2022
FR0000121485
1,877
526.7519
AQEU
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
08/12/2022
FR0000121485
8,843
523.2082
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
08/12/2022
FR0000121485
1,703
523.5423
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
08/12/2022
FR0000121485
1,057
523.4440
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
08/12/2022
FR0000121485
1,784
523.3368
AQEU
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
09/12/2022
FR0000121485
9,984
523.8800
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
09/12/2022
FR0000121485
1,615
523.8909
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
09/12/2022
FR0000121485
706
524.0967
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
09/12/2022
FR0000121485
1,082
523.3745
AQEU
TOTAL
66,935
534.4097
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website: