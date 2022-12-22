Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kering
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:00 2022-12-22 am EST
473.30 EUR   -1.67%
09:50aKering : Document AMF CP. 2022E877362
PU
12/20European shares slip as BOJ's policy shift dents risk appetite
RE
12/19French Luxury Group Kering Completes Share Buyback Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kering : Document AMF CP. 2022E877362

12/22/2022 | 09:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T15:38:04.93 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T15:38:03.847 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T15:38:02.82 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KERING Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T15:36:27.407 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T15:36:26.32 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
null 2022-12-22T13:54:04.353 PasseportIn Depot BACKET ASSET GMBH Link
null 2022-12-22T13:50:06.117 PasseportIn Depot MORGAN STANLEY Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T13:28:02.8 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2022-12-22T11:52:04.447 DocumentOperation Approbation CREDIT COOPERATIF Link
null 2022-12-22T11:52:03.14 Prospectus Approbation AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
null 2022-12-22T11:48:04.713 Prospectus Approbation LA POSTE Link
null 2022-12-22T11:08:43.533 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-12-22T11:08:01.95 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-12-22T11:02:02.61 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:56:04.22 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:50:08.32 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:44:12.62 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:38:14.933 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:32:17.093 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:26:19.513 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:20:23.847 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:14:24.267 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:07:54.247 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:07:44.643 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-12-22T10:07:35.593 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-12-22T10:07:22.533 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-12-22T10:07:14.8 undefined Communique CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2022-12-22T10:06:24.843 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T09:54:24.433 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T09:52:26.093 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T09:52:24.16 ResultatOffre Document BLUELINEA Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T09:46:25.29 DeclarationAchatVente Document BLUELINEA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:36.763 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:35.72 DeclarationDirigeants Document THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:34.733 DeclarationDirigeants Document GETLINK SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:33.753 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:32.783 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:31.78 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:30.8 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:29.793 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:28.763 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:27.77 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:26.67 DeclarationDirigeants Document ATARI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:25.657 DeclarationDirigeants Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:24.627 DeclarationDirigeants Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:23.547 DeclarationDirigeants Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:41.417 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:40.36 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:39.35 DeclarationDirigeants Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:38.337 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:37.347 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:36.33 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:35.323 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:34.31 DeclarationDirigeants Document BIGBEN INTERACTIVE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:33.31 DeclarationDirigeants Document BIGBEN INTERACTIVE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:32.307 DeclarationDirigeants Document NACON Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:31.347 DeclarationDirigeants Document NACON Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:30.417 DeclarationDirigeants Document ENERTIME Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:29.47 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:28.523 DeclarationDirigeants Document ESSILORLUXOTTICA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:27.513 DeclarationDirigeants Document ESSILORLUXOTTICA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:26.513 DeclarationDirigeants Document ESSILORLUXOTTICA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:25.527 DeclarationDirigeants Document ESSILORLUXOTTICA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:24.54 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:23.537 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:02:27.697 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:02:26.673 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALD Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:02:25.703 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:02:24.663 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:02:23.347 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T16:44:23.377 Declarations Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
null 2022-12-21T15:42:25.547 DocumentOperation Approbation OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:36.883 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:35.87 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:34.76 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:33.73 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
null 2022-12-21T15:34:32.777 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Approbation OVH GROUPE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:31.62 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:30.583 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:29.547 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:27.407 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:26.433 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:25.413 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:24.377 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:23.397 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:32:28.113 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:32:27.07 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:04:23.327 Pactes Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:02:24.453 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:02:23.3 Declarations Document CAPGEMINI Link
null 2022-12-21T12:54:23.463 undefined Communique BPIFRANCE Link
null 2022-12-21T12:32:23.5 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T12:26:23.333 Declarations Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T11:34:23.333 CalendrierOffre Document SOMFY SA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T11:30:24.45 CalendrierOffre Document ATARI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T11:30:23.34 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2022-12-21T11:16:40.757 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE SCF Link
null 2022-12-21T11:10:41.363 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-21T11:09:59.463 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-12-21T11:04:06.693 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kering SA published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 14:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KERING
09:50aKering : Document AMF CP. 2022E877362
PU
12/20European shares slip as BOJ's policy shift dents risk appetite
RE
12/19French Luxury Group Kering Completes Share Buyback Program
MT
12/19Kering : Stratégie fiscale au Royaume-Uni (en anglais)
PU
12/19Kering : Completion of the stock repurchase program
GL
12/19Kering : Completion of the stock repurchase program
AQ
12/19Kering - Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - November 21 to 25, ..
GL
12/19Kering - Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - November 21 to 25, ..
GL
12/19Kering : Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Fren..
GL
12/19Kering : Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Fren..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KERING
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 626 M 21 887 M 21 887 M
Net income 2022 3 893 M 4 131 M 4 131 M
Net Debt 2022 4 133 M 4 386 M 4 386 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 58 888 M 62 488 M 62 488 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 41 519
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 481,35 €
Average target price 621,80 €
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Tidjane Thiam Independent Director
Emma Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING-31.91%62 488
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.21.48%61 382
ROSS STORES, INC.0.74%39 647
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-36.57%17 664
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-33.85%12 482
BURBERRY GROUP PLC11.58%9 261