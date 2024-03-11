-- French luxury conglomerate Kering and Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica are potential suitors for Italian eyewear manufacturer Marcolin, the Financial Times first reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

-- U.S. eyewear maker Marchon also expressed interest in Marcolin, known for producing Tom Ford's eyewear line, the FT said, citing a single source. In addition, Marcolin held preliminary talks with its Italian peer Safilo, according to the FT.

-- Marcolin's owner, French private equity firm PAI Partners, values the company at about 1.3 billion euros ($1.42 billion), the FT added.

-- Marcolin declined to comment. PAI, Kering, EssilorLuxottica and Safilo didn't immediately respond to a Dow Jones Newswires' request for comment. Marchon didn't respond to a request for comment outside of U.S. business hours.

