  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kering
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kering : European shares dip on inflation worries, weak China data

10/18/2021 | 03:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Monday, as surging commodity prices added to fears around a burgeoning energy crisis, while weak data from China kept concerns around slowing economic growth alive.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.4% by 0707 GMT after an upbeat start to the U.S. and European quarterly earnings season helped the benchmark mark its strongest weekly performance since March on Friday.

Asian stocks came under pressure after data showed China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply chain bottlenecks and major wobbles in the property market.

China-exposed luxury stocks including LVMH and Kering fell about 2% each after Chinese President Xi Jinping's call to expand a consumption tax.

Dutch health tech firm Philips fell 2.3% after lowering its outlook as a massive recall of respiratory devices and a shortage of electronic components hit third-quarter earnings.

European miners and oil & gas were among the few gainers as crude futures rose past $85 a barrel and metal prices rallied. [O/R] [MET/L] [IRONORE/]

British online retailer The Hut Group rose 9.5% after saying it would remove its founder's "golden share" and seek a premium listing after its shares plummeted last week.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


All news about KERING
03:19aKERING : European shares dip on inflation worries, weak China data
03:11aFrench luxury goods groups' shares hit by weak Chinese data
10/13KERING AND PHAIDON PARTNER TO LAUNCH : Great Women Designers
10/12KERING CELEBRATES WOMEN'S CREATIVITY : Women In Motion at West Bund in partnership with Ce..
10/12KERING : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
10/11KERING : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - October 4 to 8, 2021
10/07Eurostoxx 50 : European shares rally on cooling energy prices, construction sector gain..
RE
10/07EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise as Investors Eye US Debt Ceiling
10/07European shares rally on cooling energy prices, construction sector gains
10/07KERING : RBC gives a Buy rating
Analyst Recommendations on KERING
Financials
Sales 2021 16 786 M 19 425 M 19 425 M
Net income 2021 3 094 M 3 580 M 3 580 M
Net Debt 2021 4 361 M 5 047 M 5 047 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 83 070 M 96 369 M 96 129 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,21x
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 33 134
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 668,80 €
Average target price 784,04 €
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Sophie L'Hélias Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING12.52%96 369
INDITEX19.62%112 564
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-21.29%65 115
ROSS STORES, INC.-11.48%38 632
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-2.01%32 397
ZALANDO SE-12.85%23 110