April 24, 2024 at 02:29 am EDT

MILAN (Reuters) - Kering's shares fell 8% in early Frankfurt trade on Wednesday after the French luxury group said it expected a 40-45% plunge in first-half operating profit.

First-quarter sales at Kering declined as wealthy shoppers curbed spending on products from its star label Gucci.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Alun John)