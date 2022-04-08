Kering: Information regarding the arrangements for taking part in the Combined General Meeting of April 28, 2022 and conditions for obtaining or consulting the documents prepared for the Meeting

PRESS RELEASE



April 08, 2022

INFORMATION REGARDING THE ARRANGEMENTS FOR TAKING PART IN THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 28, 2022

AND

CONDITIONS FOR OBTAINING OR CONSULTING

THE DOCUMENTS PREPARED FOR THE MEETING

Kering shareholders are invited to attend the Company’s Combined General Meeting to be held at

4 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 (Paris time) at Kering’s headquarters – 40 rue de Sèvres, 75007 Paris, France.

The General Meeting will be held in the physical presence of the shareholders and will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the Company's website1:

www.kering.com/en (Finance/Shareholders Information/Annual General Meeting section).

The Notice of Meeting, including the agenda, the proposed resolutions submitted to shareholders by the Board of Directors and a description of the main options available to shareholders in terms of taking part in and voting at the General Meeting and exercising their rights, was published on March 23, 2022, in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO – French bulletin of legal notices).

The convening notice was published in the BALO and the legal gazette (online news service) Les Affiches Parisiennes on April 8, 2022.

Shareholders are entitled to submit written questions before the General Meeting (preferably by email to AG2022proxy@kering.com) at least four business days before the General Meeting, i.e., on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the latest, and must be accompanied by a share ownership certificate.

In compliance with provisions of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), the documents relating to the General Meeting (including, in particular, the 2021 Universal Registration Document and the proxy/postal voting form) are available on the Company’s website at www.kering.com/en/ (Finance/Shareholders information/Annual General Meeting section).

The documents relating to the General Meeting will be made available or communicated to the shareholders from today, in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

Shareholders are invited to consult regularly the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website www.kering.com/en, which will be updated with any regulatory changes and/or recommendations from the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) that may occur before the General Meeting.

