Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kering
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-12-08 am EST
522.60 EUR    0.00%
11:46aKering : Interim dividend for financial year 2022
GL
11:45aKering : Interim dividend for financial year 2022
GL
07:59aKERING : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kering: Interim dividend for financial year 2022

12/08/2022 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PRESS RELEASE
December 8, 2022

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2022

The Board of Directors of Kering, at its meeting of December 8, 2022, has declared an interim dividend for financial year 2022. The interim dividend will amount to €4.50 per share.

The interim dividend will be paid on January 18, 2023 on positions recorded as of January 17, 2023 after market close. The ex-dividend date will be January 16, 2023 before trading. The balance of the dividend for financial year 2022 will be proposed by the Board of Directors of February 14, 2023 for approval by the Annual General Meeting of April 27, 2023.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2021, Kering had over 42,000 employees and revenue of €17.6 billion.

Press    
Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com   
Marie de Montreynaud         +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com
     
Analysts/investors    
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

 

Attachment


All news about KERING
11:46aKering : Interim dividend for financial year 2022
GL
11:45aKering : Interim dividend for financial year 2022
GL
07:59aKERING : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/07KERING : From a Buy to Neutral rating by UBS
MD
12/05Kering : Press release - Disclosure of transactions in own shares - November 28 to Decembe..
GL
12/02Balenciaga designer, CEO apologize for ad campaign featuring children
RE
12/01Kering : Document AMF CP. 2022E874258
PU
11/30KERING : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
11/29MarketScreener’s World Press Review : November 29, 2..
MS
11/28Kering : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - November 21 to 25, 2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KERING
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 759 M 21 781 M 21 781 M
Net income 2022 3 929 M 4 123 M 4 123 M
Net Debt 2022 4 046 M 4 245 M 4 245 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 2,77%
Capitalization 64 034 M 67 184 M 67 184 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 41 519
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 522,60 €
Average target price 633,43 €
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Tidjane Thiam Independent Director
Emma Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING-26.07%67 184
INDITEX-13.11%80 935
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.28.59%62 760
ROSS STORES, INC.0.95%39 727
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-34.47%18 311
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-31.91%12 848