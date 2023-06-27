|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:36:01 2023-06-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|505.70 EUR
|+0.66%
|-1.90%
|+6.35%
|06:44pm
|Kering : Is Fragrance a new trigger?
|05:38pm
|Kering Beaute aquires Creed, the high-end luxury heritage fragrance house
|AQ
Kering : Is Fragrance a new trigger?
Today at 12:44 pm
Latest news about Kering
Quotes 5-day view
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-27
|505.70 €
|+0.66%
|154 570
|2023-06-26
|502.40 €
|+0.04%
|187,774
|2023-06-23
|502.20 €
|-2.11%
|192,812
|2023-06-22
|513.00 €
|+0.35%
|161,382
|2023-06-21
|511.20 €
|-0.83%
|137,017
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:36:01 2023-06-27 am EDTMore quotes
Chart Kering
Company Profile
More about the company
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination. In 2022, Kering had 47,227 employees and restated revenue of EUR 20.3 billion. At the end of 2022, the Group had a network of 1,659 stores under its own management, located in Western Europe (343), North America (278), Japan (239), and in emerging countries (799). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (27.3%), Japan (6.1%), Asia/Pacific (32.3%), North America (27.3%) and other (7%).Read more
Calendar
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Kering
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
502.40EUR
Average target price
640.14EUR
Spread / Average Target
+27.42%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+6.35%
|67 005 M $
|+33.18%
|76 494 M $
|-6.91%
|36 658 M $
|+39.83%
|23 830 M $
|+38.59%
|115 B $
|+17.29%
|10 368 M $
|+5.81%
|10 185 M $
|-22.02%
|10 088 M $
|+14.19%
|9 921 M $
|+31.64%
|6 477 M $