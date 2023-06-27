  1. Markets
  2. Stock France
  3. Kering
  4. News
  5. Kering : Is Fragrance a new trigger?
Security KER

KERING

Equities KER FR0000121485

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:36:01 2023-06-27 am EDT Intraday chart for Kering 5-day change 1st Jan Change
505.70 EUR +0.66% -1.90% +6.35%
06:44pm Kering : Is Fragrance a new trigger? Alphavalue
05:38pm Kering Beaute aquires Creed, the high-end luxury heritage fragrance house AQ

Kering : Is Fragrance a new trigger?

Today at 12:44 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Kering

Kering : Is Fragrance a new trigger?
Alphavalue
Alphavalue
Kering Beaute aquires Creed, the high-end luxury heritage fragrance house
AQ
AQ
KERING : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
MD
French CAC 40 Index Flat While Chinese Optimism Boosts Luxury Stocks
MT
MT
KERING : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
MD
European shares subdued after hawkish remarks from ECB's Lagarde
RE
RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Growth Jitters, Inflation Back in Focus for Investors
DJ
DJ
Consumer Cos Down on Spending Concerns -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
DJ
KERING : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
MD
Kering to Buy Fragrance House Creed in All-Cash Deal
MT
MT
Kering snaps up fragrance label Creed for new beauty division
RE
RE
Kering Beauté Acquires Creed, the High-end Luxury Heritage Fragrance House
GL
GL
Kering Beauté Acquires Creed, the High-end Luxury Heritage Fragrance House
AQ
AQ
Kering acquires high-end fragrance player Creed
RE
RE
Women In Motion at the Rencontres d'Arles 2023, an edition marking 5 years of a significant partnership
AQ
AQ
Stifel Reiterates Kering's Buy Rating, Reduces PT
MT
MT
Oddo BHF Maintains Kering at Neutral, Lowers PT
MT
MT
KERING : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
MD
KERING : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
MD
Europe Consumer Discretionary ETFs Up on Strong Luxury and Leisure Stocks
TI
TI
France Blended Cap ETFs Rally on Strong Performances from LVMH, KERING, VINCI, and HERMES
TI
TI
A recession seems less and less likely
ZB
ZB
French Bourse Starts Week Lower Amid Luxury Sector Losses, Upcoming Euro PMI Data
MT
MT
Slowdown in Eurozone Consumer Price Growth Inflates Investor Sentiment in France
MT
MT
Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (June 2023)
GL
GL

Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-27 505.70 +0.66% 154 570
2023-06-26 502.40 +0.04% 187,774
2023-06-23 502.20 -2.11% 192,812
2023-06-22 513.00 +0.35% 161,382
2023-06-21 511.20 -0.83% 137,017

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:36:01 2023-06-27 am EDT

More quotes

Chart Kering

Chart Kering
More charts

Company Profile

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination. In 2022, Kering had 47,227 employees and restated revenue of EUR 20.3 billion. At the end of 2022, the Group had a network of 1,659 stores under its own management, located in Western Europe (343), North America (278), Japan (239), and in emerging countries (799). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (27.3%), Japan (6.1%), Asia/Pacific (32.3%), North America (27.3%) and other (7%).
Read more
Sector
Apparel & Accessories Retailers
Calendar
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Kering

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
502.40EUR
Average target price
640.14EUR
Spread / Average Target
+27.42%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
KERING
Chart Analysis Kering
+6.35% 67 005 M $
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
+33.18% 76 494 M $
ROSS STORES, INC.
Chart Analysis Ross Stores, Inc.
-6.91% 36 658 M $
HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Chart Analysis Hennes & Mauritz AB
+39.83% 23 830 M $
INDITEX
Chart Analysis INDITEX
+38.59% 115 B $
NEXT PLC
Chart Analysis Next plc
+17.29% 10 368 M $
BURBERRY GROUP PLC
Chart Analysis Burberry Group plc
+5.81% 10 185 M $
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
Chart Analysis Burlington Stores, Inc.
-22.02% 10 088 M $
TAPESTRY, INC.
Chart Analysis Tapestry, Inc.
+14.19% 9 921 M $
LPP SA
Chart Analysis LPP SA
+31.64% 6 477 M $
Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer