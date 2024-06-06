Kering announces the appointment of Laurent Claquin as Group Chief Brand Officer, effective July 1st, 2024. He will join the Executive Committee and will report to Jean-Marc Duplaix, Deputy CEO of Kering in charge of Operations and Finance.

The creation of this role aims to enhance the appeal of Kering's corporate brand as well as increase its visibility and influence. Achieving this requires consistent messaging across all touchpoints, and Laurent Claquin's responsibility will be to define and coordinate Kering's communications, both externally and internally, across all regions, following a unified editorial calendar and strategy.



Additionally, Laurent Claquin will support the Houses by amplifying their communications efforts when appropriate, and by developing high-profile events that bolster their initiatives.

Laurent Claquin



Laurent Claquin has served as President of Kering Americas since 2012. He joined the Group in 2005, assuming several leadership roles, including Senior VP of Communications and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility. He also was the CEO of Tomas Maier from 2017 to 2018. Laurent Claquin began his career as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and then assumed various responsibilities at the Jeu de Paume, at the Centre Pompidou, and as Chief of Staff of the French Minister of Culture and Communication. He is a graduate of ESC Rennes School of Business, Exeter University, and Université Paris VIII.



About Kering



A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2023, Kering had 49,000 employees and revenue of €19.6 billion.

Contacts

Press

Emilie Gargatte | +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com

Marie de Montreynaud | +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com



Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet | +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon | +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com