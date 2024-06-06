Kering announces the appointment of Laurent Claquin as Kering's next Brand Director, effective July 1, 2024.

Laurent Claquin will join the Executive Committee and will report to Jean-Marc Duplaix, Kering's Executive Vice-President in charge of Operations and Finance.

According to Kering, the creation of this role aims to strengthen the appeal of the Kering corporate brand as well as increase the Group's visibility and influence.

Laurent Claquin's mission will be to define and coordinate Kering's
communications, externally and internally, in all regions, following a unified calendar and editorial strategy.


