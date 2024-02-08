Stock KER KERING
Kering

Equities

KER

FR0000121485

Apparel & Accessories Retailers

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:18 2024-02-08 am EST 		After market 03:16:24 pm
409.4 EUR +4.91% Intraday chart for Kering 408.8 -0.14%
08:50pm S&P 500 near 5,000; Treasury yields rise after auction RE
08:08pm KERING : Laying the base for future growth Alphavalue
Latest news about Kering

Company Profile

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination. In 2022, Kering had 47,227 employees and restated revenue of EUR 20.3 billion. At the end of 2022, the Group had a network of 1,659 stores under its own management, located in Western Europe (343), North America (278), Japan (239), and in emerging countries (799). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (27.3%), Japan (6.1%), Asia/Pacific (32.3%), North America (27.3%) and other (7%).
Sector
Apparel & Accessories Retailers
Calendar
2024-02-07 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Kering

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
390.2 EUR
Average target price
463.7 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+18.82%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers

1st Jan change Capi.
KERING Stock Kering
+2.61% 51 078 M $
INDITEX Stock INDITEX
-1.39% 129 B $
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Stock Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
+14.55% 80 313 M $
ROSS STORES, INC. Stock Ross Stores, Inc.
+5.20% 48 227 M $
HENNES & MAURITZ AB Stock Hennes & Mauritz AB
-20.84% 21 551 M $
NEXT PLC Stock Next plc
+2.12% 12 740 M $
BURLINGTON STORES, INC. Stock Burlington Stores, Inc.
+2.56% 12 413 M $
TAPESTRY, INC. Stock Tapestry, Inc.
+17.97% 9 248 M $
LPP SA Stock LPP SA
-0.49% 7 466 M $
THE GAP, INC. Stock The Gap, Inc.
-3.40% 7 368 M $
Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers
