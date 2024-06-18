Stock KER KERING
Kering

Equities

KER

FR0000121485

Apparel & Accessories Retailers

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:38:06 2024-06-18 am EDT 		After market 12:40:02 pm
310.7 EUR +1.99% Intraday chart for Kering 311.2 +0.16%
06:12pm KERING : Need more patience Alphavalue
02:17pm Study - Chinese opt for more discreet outfits due to "luxury shame" RE
KERING : Need more patience Alphavalue
Study - Chinese opt for more discreet outfits due to "luxury shame" RE
Oddo BHF Keeps Kering at Neutral, Reduces PT MT
China's rich ditch flashy luxury as global sales stall, says Bain RE
KERING : UBS remains its Buy rating ZD
KERING : RBC keeps its Buy rating ZD
KERING : price target lowered by Oddo BHF CF
Dsm-firmenich sees boost as weight-loss drugs spur healthier choices RE
Analysis-In the luxury goods industry, demand is struggling to overcome ever-higher prices RE
Luxury prices in spotlight as Chanel enters new chapter RE
Kering Names Group Chief Brand Officer MT
Kering : Laurent Claquin, next Brand Director CF
Virginie Viard to leave Chanel's artistic direction RE
Chanel's creative director Virginie Viard to leave brand RE
KERING : RBC keeps its Buy rating ZD
KERING : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating ZD
KERING : Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
US lukewarm on G7 Russian diamond ban after industry backlash RE
CAC40: slight decline before US inflation, luxury goods in the red CF
Kering Teams Up with National University of Singapore on Research Linked to Nature, Climate MT
Declining business in China slows down Hugo Boss - share at the bottom of the MDax DP
Hugo Boss still in a downward spiral - China clouds the mood DP
Consumer Cos Climb After Fed Statement -- Consumer Roundup DJ

Chart Kering

Chart Kering
Company Profile

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination. In 2023, Kering had 48,964 employees and restated revenue of EUR 19.6 billion. At the end of 2023, the Group had a network of 1,771 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (367), North America (316), Japan (238), and in emerging countries (698). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (27.6%), Japan (7.2%), Asia/Pacific (35%), North America (23%) and other (7.2%).
Sector
Apparel & Accessories Retailers
Calendar
2024-07-23 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , Euro STOXX 50 Index , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Kering

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
304.6 EUR
Average target price
371.3 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.89%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers

1st Jan change Capi.
KERING Stock Kering
-22.13% 40.04B
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Stock Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
+13.89% 76.69B
ROSS STORES, INC. Stock Ross Stores, Inc.
+8.23% 50.16B
HENNES & MAURITZ AB Stock Hennes & Mauritz AB
+8.65% 28.85B
BURLINGTON STORES, INC. Stock Burlington Stores, Inc.
+20.33% 14.73B
NEXT PLC Stock Next plc
+11.36% 13.78B
THE GAP, INC. Stock The Gap, Inc.
+23.55% 9.75B
TAPESTRY, INC. Stock Tapestry, Inc.
+12.06% 9.63B
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. Stock Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
+107.97% 9.5B
LPP SA Stock LPP SA
+5.62% 7.86B
Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers
