KERING : Oddo BHF reduces its price target

July 25, 2024 at 05:32 am EDT

Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' rating on Kering shares, with a price target lowered from €336 to €309.



The analyst points out that 1st-half results (sales of 9018 ME and recurring EBIT of 1582 ME) came in 1% below expectations, with retail trends remaining unfavorable, excluding Japan.



In terms of profitability, the 42% decline in EBIT was in line with guidance (down from 40% to 45%). The EBIT margin was 27% in H1 2023, but fell to 17.5% in the first half, in line with expectations", the broker points out.



In particular, Gucci sales were down 19% organically in Q2 (retail -20%) after -18% (-19% retail) in Q1.



For the full year, we now expect group sales to grow by -8% (-3.7% prec.), with Gucci at -14.5% (-9.3% prec.).

Oddo BHF targets organic group sales growth of 6.2% for 2025 (6.7% prev.) with Gucci unchanged at 6%.



