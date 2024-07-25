Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' rating on Kering shares, with a price target lowered from €336 to €309.
The analyst points out that 1st-half results (sales of 9018 ME and recurring EBIT of 1582 ME) came in 1% below expectations, with retail trends remaining unfavorable, excluding Japan.
In terms of profitability, the 42% decline in EBIT was in line with guidance (down from 40% to 45%). The EBIT margin was 27% in H1 2023, but fell to 17.5% in the first half, in line with expectations", the broker points out.
In particular, Gucci sales were down 19% organically in Q2 (retail -20%) after -18% (-19% retail) in Q1.
For the full year, we now expect group sales to grow by -8% (-3.7% prec.), with Gucci at -14.5% (-9.3% prec.). Oddo BHF targets organic group sales growth of 6.2% for 2025 (6.7% prev.) with Gucci unchanged at 6%.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved. The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2023, Kering had 48,964 employees and restated revenue of EUR 19.6 billion.
At the end of 2023, the Group had a network of 1,771 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (367), North America (316), Japan (238), and in emerging countries (698).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (27.6%), Japan (7.2%), Asia/Pacific (35%), North America (23%) and other (7.2%).