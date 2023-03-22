Advanced search
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
2023-03-22
574.40 EUR   +1.13%
10:13aKering : Preliminary Notice of Meeting (French BALO)
PU
08:14aKering : Notice of meeting (Brochure) - Annual General Meeting - April 27, 2023
PU
08:14aKering : 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
Kering : Preliminary Notice of Meeting (French BALO)

03/22/2023
To access to the webcast of the AGM of April 28, 2022 (in French only), click here

Who can participate in the Annual General Meeting?

Any shareholder may attend the Annual General Meeting, as long as he holds at least one share by no later than the second business day preceding the date of the AGM.

Shareholders have to hold an admission card* or a share ownership certificate along with proof of identity to be admitted to attend and vote.

*Registered shareholders will be admitted simply by presenting proof of identity.

How to attend the Annual General Meeting?

You must provide evidence of your status of shareholder to attend the AGM, be represented by giving proxy to any individual or legal entity, or cast a postal vote.

- Registered shareholders, your shares have to be registered with Société Générale Securities Services, by no later than the second business day preceding the date of the AGM at 00:00, Paris time.

- Bearer shareholders, you need to ask the financial institution that manages your Kering share account for a share ownership certificate by no later than the second business day preceding the date of the AGM at 00:00, Paris time.

Should you wish to attend the AGM, you must ask for an admission card that specifies your name, which will be immediately sent to you by mail. The admission card request can be made either by mail or online.

Shareholders who cannot attend the meeting in person can appoint a proxy or cast a postal or online vote (VOTACCESS website).

Please find below the guidelines to attend the Annual General Meeting, appoint a proxy or cast a postal vote:

You have not received your admission card in time for the Annual General Meeting?

Registered shareholder: simply present proof of identity.
Bearer shareholder: present proof of identity and the share ownership certificate provided by the financial institution managing your Kering share account.

In accordance with the applicable regulations:

- you may not return a form both appointing a proxy and casting a postal vote;
- if you have already cast a postal vote, appointed a proxy or requested an admission card or share ownership certificate to attend the Annual General Meeting, you may not select another option.

Disclaimer

Kering SA published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 14:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 21 649 M 23 304 M 23 304 M
Net income 2023 3 891 M 4 189 M 4 189 M
Net Debt 2023 5 611 M 6 040 M 6 040 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 2,66%
Capitalization 69 421 M 74 727 M 74 727 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
EV / Sales 2024 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 47 227
Free-Float 57,0%
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Tidjane Thiam Independent Director
Emma Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING19.45%74 727
INDITEX17.18%97 539
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.2.06%63 498
ROSS STORES, INC.-10.28%35 863
HENNES & MAURITZ AB10.94%19 632
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.4.68%13 689
