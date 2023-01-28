Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kering
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39:37 2023-01-27 am EST
557.70 EUR   +1.79%
03:48aKering appoints de Sarno as Gucci creative director
RE
03:11aKering appoints Sabato De Sarno as creative director of Gucci
RE
03:00aKering - Press Release - Sabato De Sarno appointed as Creative Director of Gucci
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kering - Press Release - Sabato De Sarno appointed as Creative Director of Gucci

01/28/2023 | 03:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PRESS RELEASE

 
28 January 2023

SABATO DE SARNO APPOINTED
CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF GUCCI

  

Kering and Gucci are pleased to announce that Sabato De Sarno will assume the role of Creative Director for the House. De Sarno will present his debut runway collection at Milan Women’s Fashion Week in September 2023.

In his new role, De Sarno will lead the House’s Design Studio reporting to Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci, with the responsibility for defining and expressing the House’s creative vision across the women’s, men’s, leather goods, accessories and lifestyle collections.

Sabato De Sarno was raised in Naples, Italy. He began his career at Prada in 2005, moving to Dolce & Gabbana, before joining Valentino in 2009, where he held positions of increasing responsibility, finally being appointed Fashion Director overseeing both men’s and women’s collections.

Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci, commented: “I am delighted that Sabato will join Gucci as the House’s new Creative Director, one of the most influential roles in the luxury industry. Having worked with a number of Italy’s most renowned luxury fashion houses, he brings with him a vast and relevant experience. I am certain that through Sabato’s deep understanding and appreciation for Gucci’s unique legacy, he will lead our creative teams with a distinctive vision that will help write this exciting next chapter, reinforcing the House’s fashion authority while capitalizing on its rich heritage.”

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman & CEO of Kering, said: “One hundred and two years after Guccio Gucci opened his first store in Florence, Gucci remains one of the most iconic, prominent and influential luxury houses in the world. With Sabato De Sarno at the creative helm, we are confident that the House will continue both to influence fashion and culture through highly desirable products and collections, and to bring a singular and contemporary perspective to modern luxury.”

Sabato De Sarno said: “I am deeply honored to take on the role as Creative Director of Gucci. I am proud to join a House with such an extraordinary history and heritage, that over the years has been able to welcome and cherish values I believe in. I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand.”

Sabato De Sarno will start in his new position as soon as he will have completed all his obligations in his current role.

Photograph available here – credit: Riccardo Raspa

About Kering

Kering is a global Luxury group that manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo and Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: Empowering Imagination. In 2021, Kering had more than 42,000 staff members and generated revenue of €17.6 billion.

About Gucci

Founded in Florence, Italy in 1921, Gucci is one of the world’s leading luxury brands. Following the House’s centenary, Gucci forges ahead continuing to redefine fashion and luxury while celebrating creativity, Italian craftsmanship, and innovation.
Discover more about Gucci at www.gucci.com.

Contacts

Press

Kering
Emilie Gargatte                        +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20        emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Marie de Montreynaud                +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53        marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Gucci
Claudio Monteverde                +39 348 29 05 202        claudio.monteverde@gucci.com

Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49        claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon                         +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30        julien.brosillon@kering.com

 

Attachment



© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about KERING
03:48aKering appoints de Sarno as Gucci creative director
RE
03:11aKering appoints Sabato De Sarno as creative director of Gucci
RE
03:00aKering - Press Release - Sabato De Sarno appointed as Creative Director of Gucci
GL
01/27KERING : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/24Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
RE
01/23Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
RE
01/20Half-yearly achievement report on kering share; quotations liquidity mandate
AQ
01/19For Chinese Lunar New Year tourists, retailers roll out rabbit dances, red lanterns
RE
01/19Kering launched the Women In Motion Mentorship Program in Shanghai, initiating inspirat..
AQ
01/19Kering invites Peng Wei, a Chinese contemporary ink wash artist, to celebrate Chinese N..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KERING
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 480 M 22 232 M 22 232 M
Net income 2022 3 843 M 4 172 M 4 172 M
Net Debt 2022 4 456 M 4 837 M 4 837 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 68 169 M 74 000 M 74 000 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 41 519
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 557,70 €
Average target price 616,69 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Tidjane Thiam Independent Director
Emma Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING17.29%74 000
INDITEX14.29%95 932
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.50%61 770
ROSS STORES, INC.2.94%41 145
HENNES & MAURITZ AB12.08%19 865
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.11.65%14 653