Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - June 13 to 17, 2022

Paris, June 20, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from June 13 to 17, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/06/2022 FR0000121485 42 280 495.3756 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/06/2022 FR0000121485 9 559 492.0801 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/06/2022 FR0000121485 2 880 493.9595 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/06/2022 FR0000121485 2 281 493.9527 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/06/2022 FR0000121485 14 607 491.5861 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/06/2022 FR0000121485 14 308 491.2627 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/06/2022 FR0000121485 5 000 490.2354 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/06/2022 FR0000121485 4 000 490.3658 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/06/2022 FR0000121485 6 350 500.2987 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 16/06/2022 FR0000121485 14 500 492.2693 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 16/06/2022 FR0000121485 12 000 491.2027 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 17/06/2022 FR0000121485 17 283 483.9766 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 17/06/2022 FR0000121485 19 717 483.6913 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 17/06/2022 FR0000121485 5 000 482.4621 TQEX TOTAL 169 765 490.9308

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/7fe8b5a681d00357/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-June-13-to-17-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

Attachment