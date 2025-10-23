Group revenue amounted to €3.4bn in Q3 2025, down 10% on a reported basis and 5% on a comparable basis (taking into account a negative currency effect of 5%).



In the first nine months, Kering generated revenue of €11.0bn (-14% on a reported basis and -12% on a comparable basis).



In Q3, Gucci generated revenue of €1.3bn (-18% on a reported basis and -14% on a comparable basis). Yves Saint Laurent's sales amounted to €620m (-7% on a reported basis and -4% on a comparable basis).



Bottega Veneta sales amounted to €393m (-1% on a reported basis and +3% on a comparable basis). Sales for Other Houses amounted to €652m (-5% on a reported basis and +1% on a comparable basis).



"Kering's performance in Q3, while significantly improving sequentially, remains below the market. This reinforces my determination to take action at all levels of the company to restore our Houses and Kering to their rightful place, said GEO Luca de Meo.