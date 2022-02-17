Kering Recovers From Pandemic as Gucci Books Strong 4Q

By Joshua Kirby



Kering said Thursday that sales and earnings in 2021 recovered well beyond the pre-pandemic period, helped by a strong end to the year at core brand Gucci.

The French luxury-goods group made net profit of 3.18 billion euros ($3.62 billion) in the year, on revenue of 17.65 billion euros, rising 13% organically from EUR15.88 billion in 2019 and 35% from EUR13.10 billion last year, amid the worst of the pandemic.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at EUR6.47 billion, compared with EUR4.57 billion a year before and EUR6.02 billion in 2019. The operating margin for the year rose to 28.4% compared with 23.9% the year before, but remained below 2019's level.

Core brand Gucci notched up total sales of EUR9.73 billion, recovering to just beyond pre-pandemic levels. In the year's final quarter, the brand's revenue rose 18% compared with the same period of 2019, thanks to product launches and a series of promotional events, Kering said. The brand's operating margin stood at 38.2% for the year.

Looking ahead, Kering remains confident over the development of its margins--including through price increases--finance chief Jean-Marc Duplaix said in a media conference.

