Kering : Sales growth at Gucci slows down sharply in Q3, missing forecasts

Overall sales at the French luxury group rose by 12.2% on a comparable basis, which strips out the effect of acquisitions and currency fluctuations, a touch above an analyst consensus forecast for an 11% increase.

The group flagged a strong performance in the United States and improving sales in western Europe but said a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in late July and August had weighed on revenues in the key Asia-Pacific region.

Investors are likely to focus on the performance of Gucci, which accounts for more than half of annual sales, and has been losing steam compared to some rivals after years of stellar growth.

Analysts had expected revenues at Gucci to rise by 9% in the three months to end-September after an 86% surge in the previous quarter. By comparison, LVMH's fashion and leather goods division, home to Louis Vuitton and Dior, posted a 24% increase in third-quarter sales.

Kering's finance chief, Jean-Marc Duplaix, told reporters the group expected Gucci's growth to accelerate in the fourth quarter after its new Aria collection hit stores in late September.

"We expect a very intense end of the year," he said, adding the group was looking to support the brand with investments in events, communication and stores.

