Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kering
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kering : Sales growth at Gucci slows down sharply in Q3, missing forecasts

10/19/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Closed luxury retail stores on 5th Avenue in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

PARIS (Reuters) - Kering's star fashion brand Gucci grew sales by 3.8% in the third quarter, missing analyst expectations, as the pace of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slowed down sharply following a bumper second quarter, particularly in Asia.

Overall sales at the French luxury group rose by 12.2% on a comparable basis, which strips out the effect of acquisitions and currency fluctuations, a touch above an analyst consensus forecast for an 11% increase.

The group flagged a strong performance in the United States and improving sales in western Europe but said a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in late July and August had weighed on revenues in the key Asia-Pacific region.

Investors are likely to focus on the performance of Gucci, which accounts for more than half of annual sales, and has been losing steam compared to some rivals after years of stellar growth.

Analysts had expected revenues at Gucci to rise by 9% in the three months to end-September after an 86% surge in the previous quarter. By comparison, LVMH's fashion and leather goods division, home to Louis Vuitton and Dior, posted a 24% increase in third-quarter sales.

Kering's finance chief, Jean-Marc Duplaix, told reporters the group expected Gucci's growth to accelerate in the fourth quarter after its new Aria collection hit stores in late September.

"We expect a very intense end of the year," he said, adding the group was looking to support the brand with investments in events, communication and stores.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2021
All news about KERING
12:11pKERING : Solid revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021
PU
12:04pKERING : Sales growth at Gucci slows down sharply in Q3, missing forecasts
RE
11:46aKERING : Solid Revenue Growth in the Third Quarter of 2021
AQ
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BHP, WM Morrison, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft, Walt Disney...
10:16aKering Posts Rising 3Q Sales; Asia Growth Dragged by Pandemic
DJ
05:45aKERING : Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Fren..
AQ
10/18Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks fall as luxury stocks feel pain from China's woes
RE
10/18Today on Wall Street: This is the real test
10/18KERING : - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - October 11 to 15, 2021
AQ
10/18European stocks fall as luxury stocks feel pain from China's woes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KERING
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 786 M 19 531 M 19 531 M
Net income 2021 3 093 M 3 599 M 3 599 M
Net Debt 2021 4 361 M 5 074 M 5 074 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 81 083 M 94 348 M 94 340 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,09x
EV / Sales 2022 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 33 134
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 652,80 €
Average target price 778,50 €
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Sophie L'Hélias Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING9.83%94 086
INDITEX19.85%112 807
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-20.54%65 695
ROSS STORES, INC.-11.48%38 913
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-1.73%32 277
ZALANDO SE-12.65%23 168