    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:16 2023-04-25 am EDT
585.20 EUR   +0.07%
12:27pKering Logs Higher Q1 Revenue at EUR5 Billion
MT
12:01pKering Says Sales Were Flat in 1Q, But Hails Recovery in Chinese Demand
DJ
11:51aKering first-quarter sales lag rivals with 1% rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kering Says Sales Were Flat in 1Q, But Hails Recovery in Chinese Demand

04/25/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
By Joshua Kirby


Kering SA on Tuesday booked flat sales growth for the first three months of the year, lagging luxury-fashion rivals, but said it was encouraged by monthly progress and a recovery in Chinese spending.

The French group made total sales of 5.08 billion euros ($5.61 billion), 1% higher on a comparable basis compared with the EUR4.96 billion it notched up in the same period last year. Star brand Gucci contributed EUR2.62 billion, flat on year but slightly ahead of analysts' forecasts, according to a poll provided by FactSet ahead of the update.

The result stands in contrast to Kering's rivals, such as Hermes International SCA and the fashion division of luxury giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, both of which reported double-digit growth in the quarter.

A steady improvement in China helped the group return to growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with the country itself turning positive on-year in mid-March, finance chief Jean-Marc Duplaix said in a conference call. In the U.S., however, performance was hit by a polarization of the market, with more aspirational customers "less present" in the market, he said.

Kering's second-largest brand, Yves Saint Laurent, continued recent momentum with an 8% rise in sales to EUR806 million, thanks to good performance in ready-to-wear and accessories, Kering said. The other-houses division, home to Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen, booked a decline of 9% as a result of a big drop in wholesale revenue, in line with a streamlining strategy, the company said.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1200ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -0.52% 854 Real-time Quote.27.09%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL -0.59% 1992.6 Real-time Quote.39.38%
KERING 0.07% 585.2 Real-time Quote.22.99%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.63% 889.4 Real-time Quote.32.67%
Financials
Sales 2023 21 428 M 23 625 M 23 625 M
Net income 2023 3 860 M 4 255 M 4 255 M
Net Debt 2023 5 772 M 6 364 M 6 364 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 2,49%
Capitalization 71 474 M 78 803 M 78 803 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
EV / Sales 2024 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 47 227
Free-Float 57,0%
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Tidjane Thiam Independent Director
Emma Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING22.99%78 803
INDITEX26.04%107 476
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.18.73%72 712
ROSS STORES, INC.-8.32%36 398
HENNES & MAURITZ AB38.06%24 587
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-4.52%12 570
