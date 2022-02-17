Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kering
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/17 03:55:44 am
680.4 EUR   +7.56%
03:48aKERING CHAIRMAN : acquisitions could make sense in the near future
RE
03:41aKering Shares Rise as Gucci Gets Back On Track in 4Q
DJ
03:32aStrong earnings boost European shares amid Ukraine concerns
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kering Shares Rise as Gucci Gets Back On Track in 4Q

02/17/2022 | 03:41am EST
By Joshua Kirby


Shares in Kering rose in early trade Thursday after the French luxury-goods group booked 2021 sales and earnings that rose well above pre-pandemic levels, with fourth-quarter results at core brand Gucci particularly encouraging.

At 0814 GMT, shares were trading 5.5% higher at EUR667.40.

The group made a net profit of 3.18 billion euros ($3.62 billion) in the year, on revenue of EUR17.65 billion, rising 13% organically from EUR15.88 billion in 2019 and 35% from EUR13.10 billion in 2020, amid the worst of the pandemic.

The results were helped by a strong end to the year for the group, with revenue rising to EUR5.41 billion in the fourth quarter. Sales at Italian fashion house Gucci--which contributes the majority of Kering's revenue and profit--rose 18% compared with the same period of 2019, marking a turnaround after a disappointing return below pre-pandemic levels in the previous quarter.

Kering cited promotional events and new product launches for Gucci's strong showing, with the popular Aria collection hitting stores in October. The brand booked a "particularly solid" operating margin of 38.2% in 2021, Kering said.

The results show Gucci narrowing the retail-sales gap with key fashion rivals after a period of relative underperformance, Citi said after the print. "Gucci is on the right track, and gaining share in the fourth quarter," the bank said, cautioning, however, that the coming quarters will be key to proving that the brand can sustain a trajectory of growth.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 0340ET

