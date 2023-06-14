|
Kering : Softer Chinese recovery
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|Analyst Recommendations on KERING
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
21 362 M
23 072 M
23 072 M
|Net income 2023
|
3 847 M
4 155 M
4 155 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
5 792 M
6 256 M
6 256 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|16,4x
|Yield 2023
|2,84%
|
|Capitalization
|
62 931 M
67 968 M
67 968 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,22x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,90x
|Nbr of Employees
|47 227
|Free-Float
|57,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends KERING
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|26
|Last Close Price
|514,90 €
|Average target price
|647,83 €
|Spread / Average Target
|25,8%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|KERING
|8.29%
|67 968