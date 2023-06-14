Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Kering
  News
  Summary
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:19:46 2023-06-14 am EDT
524.20 EUR   +1.81%
11:16aSlower pace of Chinese recovery
Alphavalue
10:56aKering : Softer Chinese recovery
Alphavalue
04:50aKERING : UBS remains Neutral
MD
Kering : Softer Chinese recovery

06/14/2023 | 10:56am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about KERING
04:50aKERING : UBS remains Neutral
MD
06/13KERING : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
06/13US inflation ebb, China stimulus hope lift stocks
AN
06/12EU Investigates Prices Imposed on Distributors After Raiding Fashion Houses
MT
06/12EU probing raided fashion firms' pricing practices -sources
RE
06/12French Shares Flash Green Ahead of Monetary Policy Meetings in US, EU
MT
06/05Germany's Symrise makes $544 million bid for Swedencare
RE
06/05Kering : Report on the Combined General Meeting of April 27, 2023
PU
Analyst Recommendations on KERING
Financials
Sales 2023 21 362 M 23 072 M 23 072 M
Net income 2023 3 847 M 4 155 M 4 155 M
Net Debt 2023 5 792 M 6 256 M 6 256 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 62 931 M 67 968 M 67 968 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 47 227
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart KERING
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 514,90 €
Average target price 647,83 €
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Tidjane Thiam Independent Director
Emma Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING8.29%67 968
INDITEX37.26%114 635
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.33.37%78 385
ROSS STORES, INC.-8.31%36 256
HENNES & MAURITZ AB29.63%22 137
BURBERRY GROUP PLC11.43%10 722
