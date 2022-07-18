Log in
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-07-18 am EDT
510.80 EUR   +2.80%
510.80 EUR   +2.80%
Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (July 2022)

07/18/2022 | 11:43am EDT

07/18/2022 | 11:43am EDT
Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 499,183,112

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

 

 

July 18, 2022


 

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

 

Date

  		 

Total Number of

shares 		 

Total number of voting rights

 
theoretical 1 Exercisable 2
 

July 15, 2022 		 

124,795,778 		 

177,692,219 		 

175,814,596

 

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

 

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

 

Attachment



© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 209 M 20 393 M 20 393 M
Net income 2022 3 797 M 3 831 M 3 831 M
Net Debt 2022 3 930 M 3 966 M 3 966 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 60 984 M 61 538 M 61 538 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 42 811
Free-Float 57,6%
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Tidjane Thiam Independent Director
Emma Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING-29.71%61 538
INDITEX-15.07%76 099
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.16.72%56 241
ROSS STORES, INC.-31.76%27 287
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-26.81%20 564
PRADA S.P.A.-19.94%13 022