KERING : Stifel lowers its target price

January 03, 2024 at 05:57 am EST

While maintaining its 'hold' recommendation on Kering, Stifel has lowered its price target from 430 to 420 euros, in the wake of EBIT projections reduced by 2% for 2023 and 3% for 2024, on slightly lower growth and margin assumptions.



The broker points to weakening demand in the luxury goods sector, which he expects to make it more difficult for Gucci to simultaneously deliver a rapid turnaround and brand elevation in 2024.



Stifel sees YSL, BV and Balenciaga in a process of brand elevation that should ultimately strengthen their value, but possibly impact volumes in 2024. The share looks cheap, but lacks catalysts for revaluation, in his opinion.



