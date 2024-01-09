Kering : Tidjane Thiam resigns from the Board of Directors
Tidjane Thiam had been an independent Director since June 16, 2020, and Chairman of the Audit Committee. He was also a member of the Remuneration Committee.
The Appointments and Governance Committee will consider his replacement and launch a succession process in the coming weeks.
As it stands, the composition of the Committees remains unchanged and will be revised at the time of a forthcoming appointment.
