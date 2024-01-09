Tidjane Thiam, elected President of the Parti Démocratique de Côte d'Ivoire on December 22, has tendered his resignation as Director to the Chairman of Kering's Board of Directors.

Tidjane Thiam had been an independent Director since June 16, 2020, and Chairman of the Audit Committee. He was also a member of the Remuneration Committee.

The Appointments and Governance Committee will consider his replacement and launch a succession process in the coming weeks.

As it stands, the composition of the Committees remains unchanged and will be revised at the time of a forthcoming appointment.

