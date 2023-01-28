Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kering
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39:37 2023-01-27 am EST
557.70 EUR   +1.79%
03:48aKering appoints de Sarno as Gucci creative director
RE
03:11aKering appoints Sabato De Sarno as creative director of Gucci
RE
03:00aKering - Press Release - Sabato De Sarno appointed as Creative Director of Gucci
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kering appoints de Sarno as Gucci creative director

01/28/2023 | 03:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Kering is seen during the company's 2015 annual results presentation in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury giant Kering appointed Sabato de Sarno as creative director of its star brand Gucci, it said on Saturday.

De Sarno began his career at Prada in 2005, moving to Dolce & Gabbana, before joining Valentino in 2009, where he held several positions before being appointed fashion director overseeing both men's and women's collections.

At Gucci, he will be tasked with reviving the fortunes of a brand that, after stellar growth between 2015 and 2019, has been losing momentum in recent years.

Creative director Alessandro Michele left abruptly in November after seven years in the job, following tensions between with Kering's top management, sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KERING 1.79% 557.7 Real-time Quote.17.29%
PRADA S.P.A. 0.00% 51.3 Delayed Quote.16.33%
All news about KERING
03:48aKering appoints de Sarno as Gucci creative director
RE
03:11aKering appoints Sabato De Sarno as creative director of Gucci
RE
03:00aKering - Press Release - Sabato De Sarno appointed as Creative Director of Gucci
GL
01/27KERING : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/24Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
RE
01/23Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
RE
01/20Half-yearly achievement report on kering share; quotations liquidity mandate
AQ
01/19For Chinese Lunar New Year tourists, retailers roll out rabbit dances, red lanterns
RE
01/19Kering launched the Women In Motion Mentorship Program in Shanghai, initiating inspirat..
AQ
01/19Kering invites Peng Wei, a Chinese contemporary ink wash artist, to celebrate Chinese N..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KERING
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 480 M 22 232 M 22 232 M
Net income 2022 3 843 M 4 172 M 4 172 M
Net Debt 2022 4 456 M 4 837 M 4 837 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 68 169 M 74 000 M 74 000 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 41 519
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 557,70 €
Average target price 616,69 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Tidjane Thiam Independent Director
Emma Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING17.29%74 000
INDITEX14.29%95 932
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.50%61 770
ROSS STORES, INC.2.94%41 145
HENNES & MAURITZ AB12.08%19 865
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.11.65%14 653