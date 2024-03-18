According to The Telegraph, Kering is interested in buying German real estate company Signa's stake in the Selfridges department store chain. Signa could value its stake at close to £2 billion (2.3 billion euros).

Kering is said to be among the interested candidates, along with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF),' reports Invest Securities this morning.

Within Selfridges, Signa owns 50% of the real estate company and 35% of the operating company, the balance of the 2 entities being in the hands of the Thai conglomerate Central Group', adds Invest Securities.

