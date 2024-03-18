Kering : interested in Selfridges stake
Kering is said to be among the interested candidates, along with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF),' reports Invest Securities this morning.
Within Selfridges, Signa owns 50% of the real estate company and 35% of the operating company, the balance of the 2 entities being in the hands of the Thai conglomerate Central Group', adds Invest Securities.
