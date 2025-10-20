Kering and L'Oréal announce the conclusion of a long-term strategic partnership covering the acquisition of Maison Creed by L'Oréal, the signing of beauty and fragrance licenses for Kering's iconic brands, and an exclusive joint venture.



Under this agreement, Kering has the right to sell Kering Beauté, including Maison Creed, to L'Oréal. Within L'Oréal Luxe, Creed will be positioned to further accelerate its global development in the fragrance markets.



In addition, the partnership includes the rights to enter into an exclusive 50-year license agreement for the creation, development, and distribution of Gucci fragrance and beauty products, commencing after the expiration of the current license with Coty.



Kering will also grant L'Oréal exclusive 50-year licenses for the creation, development, and distribution of fragrance and beauty products for Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga, effective upon completion of the transaction.



This sale and license agreement is valued at €4bn, payable in cash upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in H1 2026. L'Oréal will also pay royalties to Kering for the use of the licensed brands.



In addition, Kering and L'Oréal are joining forces to explore strategic opportunities at the intersection of luxury, wellness and longevity, in the form of a 50/50 joint venture that will combine the expertise of both groups.



The agreement is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals, and Kering's obligations under French labor law. It includes the right for Kering to sell Kering Beauté to L'Oréal on an exclusive basis.