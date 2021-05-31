Kering : 2020 Integrated Report

OBJECTIVES OF THE

KERING INTEGRATED REPORT

To craft tomorrow's Luxury, at Kering, we are convinced that we must continually exceed our limits, support our Houses and engage with the entire industry

and our stakeholders. Inspired by the guidelines of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), this publication is aligned with extending this strategic initiative. It presents our investors and stakeholders with an overall picture of the Group and its history, our strategic vision and perspective, as well as our integrated business model designed to create value in every aspect of our activities - creative, financial, environmental, ethical, and social.

By leveraging exceptional quality resources, optimized by Kering, the Group is crafting tomorrow's Luxury and creating value that it shares with its stakeholders.

This highlights Kering's value creation model, presented in this report's concluding section. It also lets you to discover its main components in the digital version of this Integrated Report.