MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Kering    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/01 11:38:19 am
599.4 EUR   +1.83%
10:48aKERING  : - Disclosure of transactions in own shares from March 29 to April 2, 2021
GL
04/01KERING  : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/30KERING  : Buy rating from RBC
MD
Kering : - Disclosure of transactions in own shares from March 29 to April 2, 2021

04/02/2021 | 10:48am EDT
Paris, April 2, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from March 29 to April 2, 2021 (French only):

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market
(MIC code)
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/03/2021 FR0000121485 4,051 570.9333 XPAR
      TOTAL 4,051 570.9333  

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/200c954f9348b59b/original/Kering-statement-of-own-share-dealings-from-March-29-to-April-2-2021-pdf.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet                            +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy                               +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45                 laura.levy@kering.com

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 15 384 M 18 102 M 18 102 M
Net income 2021 2 717 M 3 197 M 3 197 M
Net Debt 2021 4 891 M 5 755 M 5 755 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 74 796 M 88 006 M 88 011 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,18x
EV / Sales 2022 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 38 553
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 626,55 €
Last Close Price 599,40 €
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Group Chief Financial Officer
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Jean-Pierre Denis Independent Director
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERING0.84%88 006
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.8.68%103 721
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-4.88%81 202
ROSS STORES, INC.-1.87%42 965
HENNES & MAURITZ AB13.62%37 076
ZALANDO SE-6.11%25 465
