KERING    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
Kering : Disclosure of transactions in own shares from March 29 to April 2, 2021

04/02/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
Statement of own shares dealings from March 29 to April 2, 2021

Identifying code of financial

Aggregated daily volume

Daily weighted

Market (MIC

Issuer's name

Issuer's identifying code

Date of transaction

average price of the

instrument

(in number of shares)

purchased shares

code)

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

29/03/2021

FR0000121485

4,051

570.9333

XPAR

TOTAL

4,051

570.9333

4,051

570.9333

Issuer's name

Issuer's identifying code

Name of the Broker

Identity code of the Broker

Day/Hour of the

Identifying code of

Price per unit

Currency

Quantity

Market (MIC

Reference number of the transaction

Purpose of the buyback

transaction (CET)

financial instrument

bought

code)

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:09

FR0000121485

569.1000

EUR

23

XPAR

tZGKHw8LSzGfEc9Dti6keQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:09

FR0000121485

569.1000

EUR

19

XPAR

ANl3x8OnRcaWztuOuxWfcAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:09

FR0000121485

569.1000

EUR

19

XPAR

NVXV4TGKTPqUr35QRCyq4wA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:09

FR0000121485

569.1000

EUR

15

XPAR

MbKXTysUTWSd1SLKwEk7HgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:09

FR0000121485

569.1000

EUR

2

XPAR

We23JavjQZqXJ8F3jg9d9QA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:11

FR0000121485

568.7000

EUR

40

XPAR

ozhG21EDSY2jDVlm_3EcXQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:14

FR0000121485

569.3000

EUR

9

XPAR

XgwCBFfXRPOpP--CSBV5OAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:14

FR0000121485

569.3000

EUR

10

XPAR

HRGjJ_ThThGpWxLlM_0kkwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:14

FR0000121485

569.3000

EUR

10

XPAR

GX96XMvoQJm1oO1K93GNdwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:14

FR0000121485

569.3000

EUR

3

XPAR

gQ-jth8FRxCwZl1yicNU7wA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:14

FR0000121485

569.3000

EUR

22

XPAR

rv1HTIoaTTmPuN1j_ITcRwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:16

FR0000121485

569.7000

EUR

6

XPAR

zBWXvTNgQcW9XkooDQbwLgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:16

FR0000121485

569.7000

EUR

29

XPAR

GHpYuyR5Q6CmSX-EPOVptwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:16

FR0000121485

569.8000

EUR

2

XPAR

_LykrmODRYGbxvJjHg7J1gA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:16

FR0000121485

569.8000

EUR

16

XPAR

lCfyDvttQzGrGTBC1OBi8QA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:17

FR0000121485

570.0000

EUR

20

XPAR

eMA_AvpqQhW1UelEmEtAHgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:17

FR0000121485

569.9000

EUR

21

XPAR

eJWI6VwHRuiXFvnPyiRX2AA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:19

FR0000121485

569.5000

EUR

19

XPAR

VloUO2WjRDi1oyLw9I6M1QA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:21

FR0000121485

570.0000

EUR

19

XPAR

lE_ayepEQFi1PtzU693vYgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:21

FR0000121485

570.0000

EUR

19

XPAR

zE7tYJ3SRzmW29HsogBYjQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:21

FR0000121485

569.9000

EUR

20

XPAR

uhGA0XlLQu68G6SxCqIb5wA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:25

FR0000121485

569.0000

EUR

20

XPAR

NkspwBOWTvyvjBYhrzurvAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:25

FR0000121485

569.0000

EUR

17

XPAR

oefYzxO2SIGtOjPbbsuCAAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:25

FR0000121485

569.0000

EUR

3

XPAR

Preq5uhpSeiMfmjE3PIY2gA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:26

FR0000121485

568.8000

EUR

21

XPAR

KesZ2q9MRO6d9bJ8ONIw7QA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:29

FR0000121485

568.2000

EUR

17

XPAR

FtK_d3LYQSCW38kTnT_zEAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:29

FR0000121485

568.2000

EUR

23

XPAR

D0F6MpaKTXmNNj8hEKy8GwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:29

FR0000121485

568.2000

EUR

24

XPAR

nrTiQGWRSI2GueWHB3wgFwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:29

FR0000121485

568.3000

EUR

47

XPAR

qMNoBhOBSuiuLZycxuk_FQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:34

FR0000121485

568.4000

EUR

17

XPAR

rujlfihTQFC43KUhLUBIkgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:34

FR0000121485

568.3000

EUR

29

XPAR

DO6LRokaS_CYmfp0ZjzABwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:34

FR0000121485

568.3000

EUR

17

XPAR

RFwK5iBsQA-YzSlhJiTX9QA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:34

FR0000121485

568.3000

EUR

18

XPAR

7lfFS7pLThy2jDG9UemdMQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:34

FR0000121485

568.3000

EUR

18

XPAR

i4V7y3WZTumWVyeQ6MngZQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:44

FR0000121485

570.0000

EUR

17

XPAR

DCSQyW0kSDePpOd9NZm8UQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:44

FR0000121485

570.0000

EUR

24

XPAR

8gu2rK1RRTGYVGIv7tzGwQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:45

FR0000121485

570.0000

EUR

50

XPAR

t6I7r7FeTISTE_aH3GZ_vwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:45

FR0000121485

569.9000

EUR

23

XPAR

gbot7Yh8TDqku40vgj8H9QA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:45

FR0000121485

569.9000

EUR

23

XPAR

tPHnO_POQ4Cc_FY04b7ftQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:45

FR0000121485

569.9000

EUR

52

XPAR

d1tIdqDDSyWkzvbfTxl0xQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:45

FR0000121485

569.9000

EUR

3

XPAR

58Z8NMlSQ2KpwkxAsraqrgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:52

FR0000121485

570.5000

EUR

22

XPAR

KbtLqbWJQa2UMZWhTbPlMwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:52

FR0000121485

570.7000

EUR

17

XPAR

eRJ8bPdsTlehpxSN6_8qnQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:52

FR0000121485

570.7000

EUR

31

XPAR

SqMZCp5GTuaM5tQYEjxGDQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:56

FR0000121485

570.8000

EUR

19

XPAR

kdou-tgZS1yN-y2h7E9EjQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:58

FR0000121485

570.1000

EUR

3

XPAR

pS1OXqZGRlqf_vqyATrKjgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:58

FR0000121485

570.1000

EUR

19

XPAR

OW7tU0yATuOge9GNE_0QpgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 09:58

FR0000121485

570.1000

EUR

16

XPAR

teSY0DvlTl-yghJmzUTbHwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:00

FR0000121485

569.5000

EUR

31

XPAR

DgqqxWkgS_Sgkc4-tdhudAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

Kering

1/4

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:00

FR0000121485

569.4000

EUR

17

XPAR

S9VOr_P0Ql-cvyAVt7Ew7gA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:00

FR0000121485

569.4000

EUR

20

XPAR

C-RgF8CARounyyLrsW2AlwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:00

FR0000121485

569.4000

EUR

20

XPAR

wluBPLAgSxmsHqFQK1YtIgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:06

FR0000121485

569.0000

EUR

1

XPAR

ohF7V_U8Th67zl07zSCh0wA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:07

FR0000121485

568.9000

EUR

18

XPAR

kjuvL2oTSeKhktymBA9RQwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:07

FR0000121485

568.9000

EUR

18

XPAR

urrW61CWQ16zc6OT4FQ9XQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:08

FR0000121485

568.8000

EUR

19

XPAR

U1YCUcTQSaK0Eb90tQ9ROgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:11

FR0000121485

569.2000

EUR

1

XPAR

KM9wo5GIRRq3v4Cd7kSS0gA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:11

FR0000121485

569.2000

EUR

17

XPAR

HkU1aGddSmKhQnVbOKBuqQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:11

FR0000121485

569.2000

EUR

17

XPAR

FVw8WETBS_-Bo0HAWp9HHwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:12

FR0000121485

569.1000

EUR

17

XPAR

TwBk1-toTIWXbQar3rtK9wA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:13

FR0000121485

569.0000

EUR

29

XPAR

4-TnJTmpRqCWBIlWbU9WNAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:13

FR0000121485

569.0000

EUR

1

XPAR

_f9NQAksS8GguMjs3iUIZAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:14

FR0000121485

568.8000

EUR

31

XPAR

tR5WsoRpRVOFyBkVWLRfXwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:14

FR0000121485

568.8000

EUR

6

XPAR

gnoypsq9SWO9Z6EG_UDj2wA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:14

FR0000121485

568.8000

EUR

19

XPAR

k6gJwMwgQkmkSc8tkdz-qwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:14

FR0000121485

568.8000

EUR

13

XPAR

SRB7HhJFQLqAPHNMbZN4RgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:14

FR0000121485

568.8000

EUR

17

XPAR

jAcKh3TBR42_nTvI3XPBUAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:19

FR0000121485

569.5000

EUR

17

XPAR

LBV_w87lR367SYEb2__zwAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:19

FR0000121485

569.5000

EUR

19

XPAR

vUWkfhLVQU2rBfQyRKENFQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:19

FR0000121485

569.5000

EUR

18

XPAR

vJaXqzYiRJ2QD4KJY74F1wA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:19

FR0000121485

569.5000

EUR

18

XPAR

SSTfP54JSeWoAnMw_7HefgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:23

FR0000121485

569.8000

EUR

9

XPAR

Nqx3Bw35T0KaozZC5TqYCAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:23

FR0000121485

569.8000

EUR

18

XPAR

Rob8Zk3JQb6E-5EFQFH5WwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:23

FR0000121485

569.8000

EUR

19

XPAR

OdUrSW-wQB6_ThOLEt6MoQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:23

FR0000121485

569.8000

EUR

9

XPAR

j6StpdWBQO2mmaAocVNLHwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:32

FR0000121485

570.5000

EUR

36

XPAR

gYDR1EckSWa-w99Y3sS9nwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:36

FR0000121485

569.9000

EUR

21

XPAR

7h2CXRe4ST62zC7EsbX1YQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:36

FR0000121485

569.9000

EUR

36

XPAR

f8Drx7clQxWFkA-p6YkSHwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:37

FR0000121485

569.9000

EUR

26

XPAR

MJqtmL3LRwCDCcYda6sAjwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:38

FR0000121485

569.7000

EUR

20

XPAR

7NxYy3PhQKOv_jos6QkKhQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:42

FR0000121485

569.9000

EUR

19

XPAR

pvMb9WVOQHWeVEy6-SbGJwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:43

FR0000121485

569.9000

EUR

17

XPAR

LOXJf-SdQf24FUv3aT7YYwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:44

FR0000121485

569.8000

EUR

17

XPAR

73WdAjj9QG2LqMje3k2yTQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:45

FR0000121485

569.7000

EUR

32

XPAR

N8C4tP5BS26yCDTnTtA14gA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:45

FR0000121485

569.6000

EUR

20

XPAR

0MIBr4wcRBeYICcOqR8aYgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:45

FR0000121485

569.6000

EUR

31

XPAR

t9Z_As4BQq69OvtAoMv_oAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:45

FR0000121485

569.6000

EUR

18

XPAR

_fKsVAjHRNeUribWX9nltQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:53

FR0000121485

570.1000

EUR

17

XPAR

7vl59bltTHKy7nlEPRj1zwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:55

FR0000121485

570.5000

EUR

19

XPAR

RFOG42uHQLWuRe1eHBArtgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:55

FR0000121485

570.4000

EUR

2

XPAR

mFw_HNwRTBy2UX5aS4vPzQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:55

FR0000121485

570.4000

EUR

19

XPAR

rvnF1ivkQ9qvwDPNQwZWLgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:55

FR0000121485

570.4000

EUR

12

XPAR

eB2yRwzcSXam-Mj0yLJIkAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:55

FR0000121485

570.4000

EUR

17

XPAR

G5XJ6UvkRvaHfbJEFKMYugA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:55

FR0000121485

570.4000

EUR

6

XPAR

XQ0qajxfRdCKCQshjwS5kAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:55

FR0000121485

570.4000

EUR

19

XPAR

pBoGJs5vTIafDmgaI9UIvAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 10:56

FR0000121485

570.2000

EUR

21

XPAR

reI2yNUYQaCFzc3reOmrXwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:05

FR0000121485

570.6000

EUR

18

XPAR

anmtP6uqQAWV-xN2CiJJ_gA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:06

FR0000121485

570.7000

EUR

17

XPAR

6K1AeI4tRgSvoC0FuKGMEQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:08

FR0000121485

571.3000

EUR

17

XPAR

NfUyY3PsTXKNcsfzpJLjNAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:09

FR0000121485

571.8000

EUR

17

XPAR

tbC3AEb0Rnq6h7198HKMyAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:09

FR0000121485

571.8000

EUR

1

XPAR

pJjv04XSRTyhbI6pyximPAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:12

FR0000121485

571.5000

EUR

18

XPAR

__fDT5TSSwKIDSOjdPIK1QA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:12

FR0000121485

571.5000

EUR

1

XPAR

NlTa_WTxSoy1Q55ygioDhwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:13

FR0000121485

571.4000

EUR

18

XPAR

GxNmEyDcQqeuEAKAlreaIQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:15

FR0000121485

571.2000

EUR

20

XPAR

p9JvP5L7TpmiqzgqnYoHfgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:17

FR0000121485

571.0000

EUR

18

XPAR

BvkdepsIQy-RQ9BxlL-snAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:18

FR0000121485

571.3000

EUR

18

XPAR

sWb766QBTcGKbfJf8LyUwQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:20

FR0000121485

571.0000

EUR

23

XPAR

NDE7KlAXSGa7uDlo0-IgsQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:21

FR0000121485

570.9000

EUR

21

XPAR

qDOfto14ThaQbeEUnze06gA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:21

FR0000121485

570.8000

EUR

22

XPAR

nV_pJfrNTa267-TGCNTqpwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:21

FR0000121485

570.8000

EUR

33

XPAR

rOYaY66zT2KB9Mfq6Zv2bgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:23

FR0000121485

569.7000

EUR

18

XPAR

3uHTVza7TpSCWM-X8LrIdQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:30

FR0000121485

569.1000

EUR

1

XPAR

1bbHiomlThWd6GtDCliwGQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:30

FR0000121485

569.1000

EUR

17

XPAR

qRtp-WzIRoieEZnbzZZWNgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:32

FR0000121485

569.0000

EUR

20

XPAR

fNVMVTjHSBm9ehcA0qVKqAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:35

FR0000121485

570.0000

EUR

17

XPAR

VnqSKE3NRYaUhXjADWHIewA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:35

FR0000121485

570.0000

EUR

5

XPAR

47VB55igReylOnNwUZNDUAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:35

FR0000121485

569.9000

EUR

10

XPAR

jlMp9HOuRE6iqyK5DQsiGwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:35

FR0000121485

569.9000

EUR

8

XPAR

sI4BO9oOStCFwQWHUsGDOwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:39

FR0000121485

571.1000

EUR

21

XPAR

LgKSurK3RTSlIowDFImQ8AA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:43

FR0000121485

571.7000

EUR

2

XPAR

Wn30oHnGRkmN9Hhdh0MkrAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:43

FR0000121485

571.7000

EUR

18

XPAR

Z2TBAI11Rh2hAcFijMs2bQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:43

FR0000121485

571.6000

EUR

28

XPAR

DYGVTt_gRA2iqXfgbJu7oAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:43

FR0000121485

571.6000

EUR

20

XPAR

zlxuxeIQQmKdOxVAwQI-HgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:43

FR0000121485

571.7000

EUR

25

XPAR

KSU2Jp9JR7q1n65nyse5rwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

Kering

2/4

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:43

FR0000121485

571.7000

EUR

12

XPAR

DAj7No5hRjeDfgtvpxAg1AA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:43

FR0000121485

571.7000

EUR

22

XPAR

Ze2AWfF2S4qM1Ote-eRO3gA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:48

FR0000121485

571.9000

EUR

17

XPAR

ivPCC8XHS6m_im5XWMOBfQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:48

FR0000121485

571.9000

EUR

19

XPAR

bjoo3Bv_SO-qWS8pcQM-IQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:51

FR0000121485

571.5000

EUR

17

XPAR

NH8WiQQwRVectDioFBWn0QA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:51

FR0000121485

571.5000

EUR

13

XPAR

aQHlYjVRQHS4NiN_B5tCTgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:51

FR0000121485

571.5000

EUR

10

XPAR

b243QZtwTNaq3FVZz1WxNAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:51

FR0000121485

571.5000

EUR

4

XPAR

Mf7Hw-emQtOBD_DpMSjLbQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:51

FR0000121485

571.5000

EUR

7

XPAR

i31x0kLYQCqeubqioxQYCgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:51

FR0000121485

571.5000

EUR

5

XPAR

o-x1WANiQnyQp9eGdkGd4gA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:59

FR0000121485

571.8000

EUR

7

XPAR

7fszE2efSCuJT6ILE480_QA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 11:59

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

20

XPAR

UsB38RGjRBqnMnXbbnEoUAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:02

FR0000121485

572.0000

EUR

18

XPAR

lOBEM7ZgSGq0heJQ-1MUIwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:03

FR0000121485

572.0000

EUR

20

XPAR

WtddoctBR9-cboe-x3G8YgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:04

FR0000121485

572.0000

EUR

17

XPAR

GuMVc2eVQ7qwcL54LGAN1QA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:06

FR0000121485

571.8000

EUR

19

XPAR

V8uMG1tcSdCBv0h5QUgHqAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:08

FR0000121485

572.1000

EUR

20

XPAR

_JZlCwQJQsqK-war7HH2uQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:10

FR0000121485

571.9000

EUR

30

XPAR

9kAAEliGTomIUoTnwLAWhgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:12

FR0000121485

571.8000

EUR

19

XPAR

xh8qJhGOT8GGHgrnAhSQFgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:13

FR0000121485

571.7000

EUR

17

XPAR

L992KawmSHaY4M_lkgC3TQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:13

FR0000121485

571.7000

EUR

18

XPAR

E1FnpnFBRYW0frocfukKmQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:13

FR0000121485

571.7000

EUR

17

XPAR

0Ak53PZ2ScWGZNDxTgZKuwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:21

FR0000121485

570.9000

EUR

17

XPAR

yiysECZwSwi7SRO4gLVScQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:22

FR0000121485

571.0000

EUR

22

XPAR

naUTczyZTfKDIdIuTzprywA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:25

FR0000121485

571.2000

EUR

20

XPAR

q8TYcQ_kTySvt88AlGkvjgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:26

FR0000121485

571.1000

EUR

20

XPAR

VsTulNxZSAKSrv54pMe6vAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:30

FR0000121485

571.1000

EUR

20

XPAR

-DvYV-xvRPaC9s7h_vHIjwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:30

FR0000121485

571.0000

EUR

17

XPAR

RvHKRljgQsGCDTMTpcnp1wA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:33

FR0000121485

571.3000

EUR

2

XPAR

ncbZelm4TUSzbpqn7anbsAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:33

FR0000121485

571.3000

EUR

15

XPAR

LxdLocMNQtSB8NL6pnWIHAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:33

FR0000121485

571.3000

EUR

17

XPAR

wCk2YIQSSpavBczdIol0JAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:33

FR0000121485

571.3000

EUR

17

XPAR

BGaeHocXR3uoFRzp9GHpkgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:38

FR0000121485

572.3000

EUR

18

XPAR

FeWQIrx7Q2G9CBBmko5dPAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:38

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

17

XPAR

pKr_Q4snRcad9FcuZTUFsQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:38

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

19

XPAR

SJpx1y-LQam7Gy7yS_dakgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:38

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

19

XPAR

qiStEQKqToOut69iuajnAwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:39

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

20

XPAR

mZp6XEXIQQmMEZaJPAUu2AA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:47

FR0000121485

572.4000

EUR

19

XPAR

sIfyZAvdS3O4oNSKX4BoBQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:48

FR0000121485

572.4000

EUR

3

XPAR

5fvwNAMiRceBhUSHwOdTZwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:48

FR0000121485

572.4000

EUR

17

XPAR

XFwCOPBzRwexWkPGCaFUBgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:51

FR0000121485

572.1000

EUR

19

XPAR

_kDuxZ4ZSHSYmBO_Ia-7TAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:53

FR0000121485

572.0000

EUR

11

XPAR

iFaccYpuRP20H-8sbdfUEQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:53

FR0000121485

572.0000

EUR

9

XPAR

hcGAmpmoRzOIVXMxUGZfmwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:56

FR0000121485

572.3000

EUR

19

XPAR

Gv4oVF6iTzygL7qwtVTS7AA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:56

FR0000121485

572.4000

EUR

19

XPAR

dE6HRp32SDiCmfmAldHazQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:59

FR0000121485

572.4000

EUR

20

XPAR

p5xBN2Q1SyWq3mzgOEGiBwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:59

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

20

XPAR

IfK0IFkDS3K0Qx4JNoLjbQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:59

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

19

XPAR

2ibR-aN3TZ204cz5Df6EEwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 12:59

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

20

XPAR

oCLzJpeoTBGf7M-NJ5-mRAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:04

FR0000121485

572.9000

EUR

17

XPAR

L65BMeR0QGKwBy9AB8QmuwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:04

FR0000121485

572.9000

EUR

19

XPAR

otLipbVbTLKSIQTnpyRN1wA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:04

FR0000121485

572.9000

EUR

17

XPAR

BsT3xjF8Sa-g5FkYrz-iYgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:07

FR0000121485

573.8000

EUR

19

XPAR

s5NinTJ8SvCzJ9SXn4EpwwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:08

FR0000121485

573.8000

EUR

21

XPAR

e4VMmSmWRlKa0kIPf5MUsQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:16

FR0000121485

574.0000

EUR

17

XPAR

CRlFUnMMQBe2--0UWLdvigA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:16

FR0000121485

573.9000

EUR

17

XPAR

cIf_vZUzQGymHN8mbJx0pgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:16

FR0000121485

573.9000

EUR

18

XPAR

NU8vWkfJT3OVcVnnaQpQIwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:16

FR0000121485

573.9000

EUR

18

XPAR

Ke-yeqpeT9aPElNpMGTGggA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:18

FR0000121485

574.1000

EUR

20

XPAR

1ac14QzGRku1FeI39qCt2gA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:20

FR0000121485

573.4000

EUR

18

XPAR

KsRS6s6aRaWPKUG-b5xL6wA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:25

FR0000121485

573.7000

EUR

18

XPAR

PqauiLnaT_WbHM0FjU5uIQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:25

FR0000121485

573.7000

EUR

22

XPAR

3AUJ3wjtTb-jc_4cgiBFVQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:27

FR0000121485

573.1000

EUR

8

XPAR

THdO0_6KSrCIfIEoCdP3WAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

Kering

3/4

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:27

FR0000121485

573.1000

EUR

10

XPAR

7m9wOo7sTSiZc5OHpIMDkQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:30

FR0000121485

572.7000

EUR

13

XPAR

eUbaI_q8S-GwwYNiGy-qEQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:30

FR0000121485

572.7000

EUR

6

XPAR

1m4oSRAFT_-TJP4_7-esIwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:37

FR0000121485

572.8000

EUR

18

XPAR

bsSDFVCzTMuCn8z9sY01YgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:40

FR0000121485

572.6000

EUR

18

XPAR

5RHPhcA2S6ORWVdxF4bWyQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:42

FR0000121485

573.2000

EUR

19

XPAR

29Ncb03vQvOp2HAkY_B8YwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:44

FR0000121485

573.4000

EUR

20

XPAR

Iw87zntHR4yVEN8kyFLW5gA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:46

FR0000121485

573.0000

EUR

20

XPAR

8vXlNzT7RbqEGfQ8GI5z7gA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:47

FR0000121485

572.6000

EUR

12

XPAR

fEjN_vi2RAmZUpSJxpiH9wA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:47

FR0000121485

572.6000

EUR

9

XPAR

fZDlpiqyQ0yxtGSrAYRvXwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:50

FR0000121485

572.6000

EUR

7

XPAR

La6gfjXzT9Kh0ybLYlXNIAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:50

FR0000121485

572.6000

EUR

11

XPAR

rAjcJoVfTaicrJ4RAd3ENAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:51

FR0000121485

572.5000

EUR

10

XPAR

xY2oPDGNQGSojS98HhCsJgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:51

FR0000121485

572.5000

EUR

10

XPAR

jeRjNsUpQ2Wz4IxuBPJntQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:54

FR0000121485

572.5000

EUR

20

XPAR

pbavhanWRkaT7kb-dQ5kPAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:54

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

17

XPAR

sc3bNj4pRie1zh1CaISRdwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:54

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

19

XPAR

xCofyktSR2Sd2oUjeCXSWwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 13:54

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

18

XPAR

MiB4-p44QvuwyFSlz5XRXwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:00

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

18

XPAR

8AGgCmuCSE68MxC-Cfza6AA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:00

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

3

XPAR

-xJascf8Tu-g8rV7361rLwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:00

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

18

XPAR

TvkPjS_VR26Z7Mxe6EABlgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:00

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

19

XPAR

yAMd-M-mRyaTXADobiyf-QA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:10

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

22

XPAR

dqLQ7PLVSLmVKVHxJCD4NgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:13

FR0000121485

573.0000

EUR

22

XPAR

PqrEWbQoSsu11tRi4UpN9wA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:13

FR0000121485

573.1000

EUR

41

XPAR

b3LM7DP7STuLnSHSdBOIVgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:13

FR0000121485

573.1000

EUR

1

XPAR

AzPFKy9WTYqlW1GsRIE-vwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:13

FR0000121485

573.0000

EUR

22

XPAR

myP15Z5pTZusvwsvxmZ8zgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:13

FR0000121485

573.0000

EUR

18

XPAR

k3_P_m4xRn2exthiaAXQmQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:21

FR0000121485

572.8000

EUR

6

XPAR

1m3MvFJ9RbCTzYEuP5OF4wA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:21

FR0000121485

572.8000

EUR

12

XPAR

ypyq0Yg1QpGn2_SQJHgWUwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:23

FR0000121485

572.7000

EUR

4

XPAR

keo4geILQV2Z5ifTrq4UCAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:23

FR0000121485

572.7000

EUR

10

XPAR

pWwlqbLrRJ2q1do3TY_i_gA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:23

FR0000121485

572.7000

EUR

6

XPAR

PPUTkU0nQjahY-ChrvkhRgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:25

FR0000121485

572.7000

EUR

20

XPAR

bzvJ3iq_RFywfJpyWyQ1FAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:25

FR0000121485

572.6000

EUR

4

XPAR

4GAOc7LyRyG6hh-q2UuwrgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:27

FR0000121485

572.2000

EUR

22

XPAR

Gho9PRxzSkKrju2WMPfaigA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:31

FR0000121485

572.6000

EUR

19

XPAR

C5NTLkm8Qd-Yzo8QsRg4CQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:31

FR0000121485

572.7000

EUR

17

XPAR

JsdYtXDbTWee4BJ1lWmlDwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:32

FR0000121485

572.6000

EUR

3

XPAR

6KTmM9yoSLWgYfCoFRa1nAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:34

FR0000121485

572.6000

EUR

18

XPAR

AiH_lyfsSoeD7nZ026uGRQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:36

FR0000121485

572.4000

EUR

20

XPAR

5DwX54fNRrybieRkUR8IOAA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:37

FR0000121485

572.3000

EUR

17

XPAR

FEaTkyEGRM-iBDe6XrBqjwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:37

FR0000121485

572.3000

EUR

3

XPAR

EGvetEYfSxi86E1OsadITgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:38

FR0000121485

572.3000

EUR

19

XPAR

9rqsR1yySH6w1ovhFkCppgA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:39

FR0000121485

572.3000

EUR

18

XPAR

j6MyDLEPR7C3hfYPe3J7BQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:39

FR0000121485

572.3000

EUR

16

XPAR

UzNeCSleT8C4vUUhV6hVPwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:39

FR0000121485

572.3000

EUR

20

XPAR

e2O0AYzyRrqBc46LodLqVQA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:39

FR0000121485

572.3000

EUR

17

XPAR

PS98Co-vSTKtZaofwazF3QA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:46

FR0000121485

572.5000

EUR

4

XPAR

tu_GG-O1SX6NmGMs0wj59AA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/03/2021 14:46

FR0000121485

572.5000

EUR

14

XPAR

0TWTP12_TNqEt8TowNbOUwA

Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

Kering

4/4

Disclaimer

Kering SA published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 18:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
