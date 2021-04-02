Kering : Disclosure of transactions in own shares from March 29 to April 2, 2021

|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:00
|
FR0000121485
|
569.4000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
S9VOr_P0Ql-cvyAVt7Ew7gA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:00
|
FR0000121485
|
569.4000
|
EUR
|
20
|
XPAR
|
C-RgF8CARounyyLrsW2AlwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:00
|
FR0000121485
|
569.4000
|
EUR
|
20
|
XPAR
|
wluBPLAgSxmsHqFQK1YtIgA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:06
|
FR0000121485
|
569.0000
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
ohF7V_U8Th67zl07zSCh0wA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:07
|
FR0000121485
|
568.9000
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
kjuvL2oTSeKhktymBA9RQwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:07
|
FR0000121485
|
568.9000
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
urrW61CWQ16zc6OT4FQ9XQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:08
|
FR0000121485
|
568.8000
|
EUR
|
19
|
XPAR
|
U1YCUcTQSaK0Eb90tQ9ROgA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:11
|
FR0000121485
|
569.2000
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
KM9wo5GIRRq3v4Cd7kSS0gA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:11
|
FR0000121485
|
569.2000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
HkU1aGddSmKhQnVbOKBuqQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:11
|
FR0000121485
|
569.2000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
FVw8WETBS_-Bo0HAWp9HHwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:12
|
FR0000121485
|
569.1000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
TwBk1-toTIWXbQar3rtK9wA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:13
|
FR0000121485
|
569.0000
|
EUR
|
29
|
XPAR
|
4-TnJTmpRqCWBIlWbU9WNAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:13
|
FR0000121485
|
569.0000
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
_f9NQAksS8GguMjs3iUIZAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:14
|
FR0000121485
|
568.8000
|
EUR
|
31
|
XPAR
|
tR5WsoRpRVOFyBkVWLRfXwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:14
|
FR0000121485
|
568.8000
|
EUR
|
6
|
XPAR
|
gnoypsq9SWO9Z6EG_UDj2wA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:14
|
FR0000121485
|
568.8000
|
EUR
|
19
|
XPAR
|
k6gJwMwgQkmkSc8tkdz-qwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:14
|
FR0000121485
|
568.8000
|
EUR
|
13
|
XPAR
|
SRB7HhJFQLqAPHNMbZN4RgA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:14
|
FR0000121485
|
568.8000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
jAcKh3TBR42_nTvI3XPBUAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:19
|
FR0000121485
|
569.5000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
LBV_w87lR367SYEb2__zwAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:19
|
FR0000121485
|
569.5000
|
EUR
|
19
|
XPAR
|
vUWkfhLVQU2rBfQyRKENFQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:19
|
FR0000121485
|
569.5000
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
vJaXqzYiRJ2QD4KJY74F1wA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:19
|
FR0000121485
|
569.5000
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
SSTfP54JSeWoAnMw_7HefgA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:23
|
FR0000121485
|
569.8000
|
EUR
|
9
|
XPAR
|
Nqx3Bw35T0KaozZC5TqYCAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:23
|
FR0000121485
|
569.8000
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
Rob8Zk3JQb6E-5EFQFH5WwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:23
|
FR0000121485
|
569.8000
|
EUR
|
19
|
XPAR
|
OdUrSW-wQB6_ThOLEt6MoQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:23
|
FR0000121485
|
569.8000
|
EUR
|
9
|
XPAR
|
j6StpdWBQO2mmaAocVNLHwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:32
|
FR0000121485
|
570.5000
|
EUR
|
36
|
XPAR
|
gYDR1EckSWa-w99Y3sS9nwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:36
|
FR0000121485
|
569.9000
|
EUR
|
21
|
XPAR
|
7h2CXRe4ST62zC7EsbX1YQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:36
|
FR0000121485
|
569.9000
|
EUR
|
36
|
XPAR
|
f8Drx7clQxWFkA-p6YkSHwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:37
|
FR0000121485
|
569.9000
|
EUR
|
26
|
XPAR
|
MJqtmL3LRwCDCcYda6sAjwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:38
|
FR0000121485
|
569.7000
|
EUR
|
20
|
XPAR
|
7NxYy3PhQKOv_jos6QkKhQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:42
|
FR0000121485
|
569.9000
|
EUR
|
19
|
XPAR
|
pvMb9WVOQHWeVEy6-SbGJwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:43
|
FR0000121485
|
569.9000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
LOXJf-SdQf24FUv3aT7YYwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:44
|
FR0000121485
|
569.8000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
73WdAjj9QG2LqMje3k2yTQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:45
|
FR0000121485
|
569.7000
|
EUR
|
32
|
XPAR
|
N8C4tP5BS26yCDTnTtA14gA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:45
|
FR0000121485
|
569.6000
|
EUR
|
20
|
XPAR
|
0MIBr4wcRBeYICcOqR8aYgA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:45
|
FR0000121485
|
569.6000
|
EUR
|
31
|
XPAR
|
t9Z_As4BQq69OvtAoMv_oAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:45
|
FR0000121485
|
569.6000
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
_fKsVAjHRNeUribWX9nltQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:53
|
FR0000121485
|
570.1000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
7vl59bltTHKy7nlEPRj1zwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:55
|
FR0000121485
|
570.5000
|
EUR
|
19
|
XPAR
|
RFOG42uHQLWuRe1eHBArtgA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:55
|
FR0000121485
|
570.4000
|
EUR
|
2
|
XPAR
|
mFw_HNwRTBy2UX5aS4vPzQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:55
|
FR0000121485
|
570.4000
|
EUR
|
19
|
XPAR
|
rvnF1ivkQ9qvwDPNQwZWLgA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:55
|
FR0000121485
|
570.4000
|
EUR
|
12
|
XPAR
|
eB2yRwzcSXam-Mj0yLJIkAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:55
|
FR0000121485
|
570.4000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
G5XJ6UvkRvaHfbJEFKMYugA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:55
|
FR0000121485
|
570.4000
|
EUR
|
6
|
XPAR
|
XQ0qajxfRdCKCQshjwS5kAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:55
|
FR0000121485
|
570.4000
|
EUR
|
19
|
XPAR
|
pBoGJs5vTIafDmgaI9UIvAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 10:56
|
FR0000121485
|
570.2000
|
EUR
|
21
|
XPAR
|
reI2yNUYQaCFzc3reOmrXwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:05
|
FR0000121485
|
570.6000
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
anmtP6uqQAWV-xN2CiJJ_gA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:06
|
FR0000121485
|
570.7000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
6K1AeI4tRgSvoC0FuKGMEQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:08
|
FR0000121485
|
571.3000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
NfUyY3PsTXKNcsfzpJLjNAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:09
|
FR0000121485
|
571.8000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
tbC3AEb0Rnq6h7198HKMyAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:09
|
FR0000121485
|
571.8000
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
pJjv04XSRTyhbI6pyximPAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:12
|
FR0000121485
|
571.5000
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
__fDT5TSSwKIDSOjdPIK1QA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:12
|
FR0000121485
|
571.5000
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
NlTa_WTxSoy1Q55ygioDhwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:13
|
FR0000121485
|
571.4000
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
GxNmEyDcQqeuEAKAlreaIQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:15
|
FR0000121485
|
571.2000
|
EUR
|
20
|
XPAR
|
p9JvP5L7TpmiqzgqnYoHfgA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:17
|
FR0000121485
|
571.0000
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
BvkdepsIQy-RQ9BxlL-snAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:18
|
FR0000121485
|
571.3000
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
sWb766QBTcGKbfJf8LyUwQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:20
|
FR0000121485
|
571.0000
|
EUR
|
23
|
XPAR
|
NDE7KlAXSGa7uDlo0-IgsQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:21
|
FR0000121485
|
570.9000
|
EUR
|
21
|
XPAR
|
qDOfto14ThaQbeEUnze06gA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:21
|
FR0000121485
|
570.8000
|
EUR
|
22
|
XPAR
|
nV_pJfrNTa267-TGCNTqpwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:21
|
FR0000121485
|
570.8000
|
EUR
|
33
|
XPAR
|
rOYaY66zT2KB9Mfq6Zv2bgA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:23
|
FR0000121485
|
569.7000
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
3uHTVza7TpSCWM-X8LrIdQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:30
|
FR0000121485
|
569.1000
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
1bbHiomlThWd6GtDCliwGQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:30
|
FR0000121485
|
569.1000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
qRtp-WzIRoieEZnbzZZWNgA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:32
|
FR0000121485
|
569.0000
|
EUR
|
20
|
XPAR
|
fNVMVTjHSBm9ehcA0qVKqAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:35
|
FR0000121485
|
570.0000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
VnqSKE3NRYaUhXjADWHIewA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:35
|
FR0000121485
|
570.0000
|
EUR
|
5
|
XPAR
|
47VB55igReylOnNwUZNDUAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:35
|
FR0000121485
|
569.9000
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
jlMp9HOuRE6iqyK5DQsiGwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:35
|
FR0000121485
|
569.9000
|
EUR
|
8
|
XPAR
|
sI4BO9oOStCFwQWHUsGDOwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:39
|
FR0000121485
|
571.1000
|
EUR
|
21
|
XPAR
|
LgKSurK3RTSlIowDFImQ8AA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:43
|
FR0000121485
|
571.7000
|
EUR
|
2
|
XPAR
|
Wn30oHnGRkmN9Hhdh0MkrAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:43
|
FR0000121485
|
571.7000
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
Z2TBAI11Rh2hAcFijMs2bQA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:43
|
FR0000121485
|
571.6000
|
EUR
|
28
|
XPAR
|
DYGVTt_gRA2iqXfgbJu7oAA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:43
|
FR0000121485
|
571.6000
|
EUR
|
20
|
XPAR
|
zlxuxeIQQmKdOxVAwQI-HgA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
Natixis
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
29/03/2021 11:43
|
FR0000121485
|
571.7000
|
EUR
|
25
|
XPAR
|
KSU2Jp9JR7q1n65nyse5rwA
|
Allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees