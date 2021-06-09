Kering : Notice of meeting (Brochure) - Ordinary General Meeting - July 6, 2021

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TUESDAY, JULY 6, 2021 AT 3 P.M.

(BEHIND CLOSED DOORS)

In light of the ongoing health crisis situation and the administrative measures taken in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided to hold this Ordinary General Meeting behind closed doors, at Kering's registered office located at 40 rue de Sèvres, 75007 Paris, France.

The Ordinary General Meeting will be broadcast live and a replay will also be available on Kering's website, www.kering.com.

This decision has been made in accordance with Article 4 of French government order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 as amended by order no. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020 and extended by French decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, adapting the rules on the meetings and deliberations of shareholders and governing bodies of legal entities and entities without legal personality governed by private law due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was made based on the usual rate of attendance at General Meetings (on average 350 shareholders in attendance) and the fact that these Meetings are held at Kering's headquarters, in the former Laennec hospital, a historical site with limited space preventing the Company from ensuring a safe distance between attendees in accordance with social distancing recommendations.

As a result, no admission cards will be issued. We therefore invite shareholders to vote remotely prior to the Ordinary General Meeting (by casting a postal vote or online via Votaccess), or to give proxy to the Chairman or a third party. Shareholders are also encouraged to send any requests and documents online.

Shareholders are invited to consult the "Annual General Meeting" page of the Company's website, www.kering.com, on a regular basis.