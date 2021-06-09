Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kering
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kering : Notice of meeting (Brochure) - Ordinary General Meeting - July 6, 2021

06/09/2021 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF MEETING

Ordinary General Meeting (behind closed doors)

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. - Kering, 40 rue de Sèvres, Paris 7e

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TUESDAY, JULY 6, 2021 AT 3 P.M.

(BEHIND CLOSED DOORS)

Link to the live broadcast available at:

https://www.kering.com/en/finance/shareholders-information/annual-general-meeting/

In light of the ongoing health crisis situation and the administrative measures taken in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided to hold this Ordinary General Meeting behind closed doors, at Kering's registered office located at 40 rue de Sèvres, 75007 Paris, France.

The Ordinary General Meeting will be broadcast live and a replay will also be available on Kering's website, www.kering.com.

This decision has been made in accordance with Article 4 of French government order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 as amended by order no. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020 and extended by French decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, adapting the rules on the meetings and deliberations of shareholders and governing bodies of legal entities and entities without legal personality governed by private law due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was made based on the usual rate of attendance at General Meetings (on average 350 shareholders in attendance) and the fact that these Meetings are held at Kering's headquarters, in the former Laennec hospital, a historical site with limited space preventing the Company from ensuring a safe distance between attendees in accordance with social distancing recommendations.

As a result, no admission cards will be issued. We therefore invite shareholders to vote remotely prior to the Ordinary General Meeting (by casting a postal vote or online via Votaccess), or to give proxy to the Chairman or a third party. Shareholders are also encouraged to send any requests and documents online.

Shareholders are invited to consult the "Annual General Meeting" page of the Company's website, www.kering.com, on a regular basis.

Notice of Meeting - General Meeting of July 6, 2021 - KERING

1 -

﻿

YOUR CONTACTS AT KERING

Telephone

+33 (0)1 45 64 65 64

Email

actionnaire@kering.com

For further information, visit the Group's website: www.kering.com﻿ (Finance > Shareholders information > Annual General Meeting)

  • 2 Notice of Meeting - General Meeting of July 6, 2021 - KERING

﻿

TABLE OF CONTENTS

How to participate in the meeting

4

How to fill in your form

7

Agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting

8

Draft single resolution and purpose

8

Request for additional documents and information

11

Notice of Meeting - General Meeting of July 6, 2021 - KERING

3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kering SA published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 14:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KERING
10:03aKERING  : Notice of meeting (Brochure) - Ordinary General Meeting - July 6, 2021
PU
07:25aKERING  : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/08KERING  : and the Rencontres d'Arles present the 2021 Women In Motion Award for ..
PU
06/01KERING  : Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation ..
PU
05/31KERING  : 2020 Integrated Report
PU
05/31KERING  : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/28KERING  : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : HSBC, Royal Dutch Shell, Ford, Volkswagen, Uber...
05/27MONCLER CEO : I don't see consolidation in Italian fashion market
RE
05/27KERING  : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 019 M 19 533 M 19 533 M
Net income 2021 2 874 M 3 504 M 3 504 M
Net Debt 2021 5 511 M 6 720 M 6 720 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 92 541 M 113 B 113 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,12x
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 38 553
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 700,16 €
Last Close Price 742,00 €
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target -5,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Sophie L'Hélias Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERING24.83%112 704
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.24.04%122 533
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-9.03%77 689
ROSS STORES, INC.-2.07%42 890
HENNES & MAURITZ AB22.91%42 305
ZALANDO SE7.71%30 153