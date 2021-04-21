Kering : shares climb after luxury goods group posts higher Q1 sales

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Shares in French luxury goods
group Kering, whose brands include Gucci, rose on
Wednesday after Gucci's revenues rebounded strongly in the first
quarter.
Kering shares were up 1.1% in early session trading, among
the top performers on France's benchmark CAC-40 index.
Kering's overall first quarter revenues reached 3.89 billion
euros ($4.7 billion), up 25.8% when stripping out exchange rate
swings and acquisitions, while Gucci's sales beat the consensus
of analysts' forecasts.
"If Gucci can reap the benefits of recent product and
marketing initiatives (particularly with locals and online) we
think a successful new chapter of growth could lead to
significant earnings per share upgrades," wrote investment bank
Citi, which kept a "buy" rating on Kering shares.
($1 = 0.8314 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Sarah White;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)