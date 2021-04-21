Log in
Kering : shares climb after luxury goods group posts higher Q1 sales

04/21/2021
PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Shares in French luxury goods group Kering, whose brands include Gucci, rose on Wednesday after Gucci's revenues rebounded strongly in the first quarter.

Kering shares were up 1.1% in early session trading, among the top performers on France's benchmark CAC-40 index.

Kering's overall first quarter revenues reached 3.89 billion euros ($4.7 billion), up 25.8% when stripping out exchange rate swings and acquisitions, while Gucci's sales beat the consensus of analysts' forecasts.

"If Gucci can reap the benefits of recent product and marketing initiatives (particularly with locals and online) we think a successful new chapter of growth could lead to significant earnings per share upgrades," wrote investment bank Citi, which kept a "buy" rating on Kering shares.

($1 = 0.8314 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Sarah White; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 16 009 M 19 265 M 19 265 M
Net income 2021 2 753 M 3 313 M 3 313 M
Net Debt 2021 5 521 M 6 645 M 6 645 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 78 106 M 94 036 M 93 994 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,22x
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 38 553
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 634,14 €
Last Close Price 626,10 €
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Sophie L'Hélias Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERING5.33%94 036
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.7.03%107 878
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-5.48%84 436
ROSS STORES, INC.1.75%45 464
HENNES & MAURITZ AB20.49%40 832
ZALANDO SE-3.01%27 612
