Kering : successfully completes the sale of 5.9% of Puma's share capital

Kering announces the completion of the sale following an accelerated bookbuilding process to qualified investors only, as defined in Article 2 point (e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the 'Placement'), of approximately 5.9% of the share capital of Puma SE ('Puma') for a total amount of approximately

€ 805 million, corresponding to a selling price of € 90.3 per Puma share (the 'Shares').

Following this transaction, Kering will have a remaining stake of c.4.0% of Puma's share capital.

Kering and Artémis will be subject to a lock-up relating to the Puma's shares, which is expected to end after a period of 90 calendar days from the settlement date of the Shares, subject to certain exceptions or waiver by the joint global coordinators.

The proceeds of this transaction will be used for the general corporate purposes of Kering and will further strengthen its financial structure.

Settlement of the Placement is expected on 1 June 2021.



Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements'. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding Kering's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Kering, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Kering's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Kering will operate in the future. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially.



About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: 'Empowering Imagination'. In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €13.1 billion.



