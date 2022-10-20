Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kering
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-10-20 am EDT
469.60 EUR   +2.31%
12:27pKering to Launch Last Tranche of Buyback Program
MT
12:26pKering cfo says gucci ebit margin in h2 will probably be below…
RE
12:25pKering cfo says have lots of initiatives to support gucci in q4…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kering's 3Q Revenue Boosted by Europe Tourism, But China Lockdowns Weighed on Gucci

10/20/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
By Joshua Kirby


Kering said Thursday that revenue soared in Europe in the third quarter but was more muted elsewhere, with main brand Gucci's performance in China hampered by pandemic-related restrictions in the key market.

Total revenue rose 14% at constant currency to 5.14 billion euros ($5.02 billion), slightly ahead of analysts' expectations of EUR4.97 billion, according to a poll of estimates compiled by FactSet.

Sales in Western Europe soared 74% in the quarter, as U.S. tourists flocked to capitals over the summer. However, this shift in spending contributed to only very slight growth in North America in the quarter, Kering said.

Asia-Pacific growth was "robust" at 7%, despite the impact of anti-pandemic restrictions in mainland China, Kering said. For Gucci, overall sales growth was 9% to EUR2.58 billion, with a mixed performance in China, the company said.

While there was an improvement in growth trends compared with the second quarter, the sanitary situation in China remains a headwind for the group's brands, finance chief Jean-Marc Duplaix said in a call with journalists. "We still haven't returned to a normal situation," he said.

The group's second-largest brand Yves Saint Laurent meanwhile posted very rapid growth of 30% to EUR916 million, with Western Europe sales more than doubling thanks both to tourists and local customers, Kering said.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1201ET

Analyst Recommendations on KERING
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 633 M 20 284 M 20 284 M
Net income 2022 3 928 M 3 862 M 3 862 M
Net Debt 2022 3 849 M 3 784 M 3 784 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 56 398 M 55 173 M 55 444 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 41 519
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 459,00 €
Average target price 651,17 €
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Tidjane Thiam Independent Director
Emma Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING-35.07%55 173
INDITEX-20.33%69 193
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.31.85%58 760
ROSS STORES, INC.-26.79%29 035
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-36.10%18 623
BURBERRY GROUP PLC2.34%8 115