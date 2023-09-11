By Maitane Sardon

French luxury giant Kering said Monday that its Alexander McQueen fashion house and creative director Sarah Burton will end their collaboration after two decades working together.

Sarah Burton became creative director of Alexander McQueen in May 2010, having previously worked alongside Lee Alexander McQueen for more than 14 years, Kering said, adding that the Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show in Paris in September will be Burton's last with the fashion house.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-11-23 1237ET