Kering said on Tuesday comparable revenues had risen by 95% and stood at 4.16 billion euros ($4.92 billion) in the three months to end-June compared with a year ago, and were 11% higher than their pre-pandemic, 2019 levels.

($1 = 0.8454 euros)

