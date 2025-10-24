Despite raising its target price from €335 to €370 based on higher estimates, HSBC has downgraded Kering shares from 'buy' to 'hold' as it 'does not see many positive catalysts at the moment'.



The broker notes that the share price has doubled since the announcement of Luca de Meo's appointment in mid-June and that Kering is trading at a premium to LVMH, but believes that Kering's earnings potential could still be underestimated".



"We believe that in the absence of positive catalysts over the next three months, the share price will not move much between now and mid-February. The next major catalyst will be the strategy update, which will take place after that," it warns.