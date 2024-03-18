Kering: to propose 3 new independent directors

Kering's Board of Directors will propose the appointment of three new independent directors at the Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2024: Rachel Duan, Giovanna Melandri and Dominique D'Hinnin.



Rachel Duan, a Chinese national, has held several management positions in the USA, Japan and China during her 25-year career with General Electric (GE). Most recently, she was Senior Vice President of GE and Chief Executive Officer of GE Global Markets.



Giovanna Melandri, Italian and American, is an economist specializing in the cultural sector and sustainable development. She is President of the Human Foundation, which promotes the impact economy and sustainable finance, and founder and ambassador of GSG, the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment.



Dominique D'Hinnin is Chairman of the Board of Eutelsat Communications. A French national, he was Chief Financial Officer of the Lagardère Group for 18 years, and was also co-Managing Director.



If the General Meeting approves the corresponding resolutions, the Board of Directors will have 13 members.



