Kering's Board of Directors will propose the appointment of three new independent directors at the Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2024: Rachel Duan, Giovanna Melandri and Dominique D'Hinnin.
Rachel Duan, a Chinese national, has held several management positions in the USA, Japan and China during her 25-year career with General Electric (GE). Most recently, she was Senior Vice President of GE and Chief Executive Officer of GE Global Markets.
Giovanna Melandri, Italian and American, is an economist specializing in the cultural sector and sustainable development. She is President of the Human Foundation, which promotes the impact economy and sustainable finance, and founder and ambassador of GSG, the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment.
Dominique D'Hinnin is Chairman of the Board of Eutelsat Communications. A French national, he was Chief Financial Officer of the Lagardère Group for 18 years, and was also co-Managing Director.
If the General Meeting approves the corresponding resolutions, the Board of Directors will have 13 members.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2022, Kering had 47,227 employees and restated revenue of EUR 20.3 billion.
At the end of 2022, the Group had a network of 1,659 stores under its own management, located in Western Europe (343), North America (278), Japan (239), and in emerging countries (799).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (27.3%), Japan (6.1%), Asia/Pacific (32.3%), North America (27.3%) and other (7%).