April 2, 2024

MÉLANIE FLOUQUET AND ARMELLE POULOU APPOINTED MEMBERS OF KERING’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE







Kering announces the appointment of Mélanie Flouquet, Chief Strategy Officer, and Armelle Poulou, Chief Financial Officer, to the Group’s Executive Committee, effective immediately.

With these two appointments, the Executive Committee is now comprised of 13 members of which 46% are women:

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Francesca Bellettini, Deputy CEO, in charge of Brand Development and President and CEO of Yves Saint Laurent Jean-Marc Duplaix, Deputy CEO, in charge of Operations and Finance

Grégory Boutté, Chief Client and Digital Officer

Cédric Charbit, President and Chief Executive Officer, Balenciaga

Raffaella Cornaggia, Chief Executive Officer, Kering Beauté

Marie-Claire Daveu, Chief Sustainability and Institutional Affairs Officer

Mélanie Flouquet, Chief Strategy Officer

Béatrice Lazat, Chief People Officer

Jean-François Palus, President and CEO of Gucci

Armelle Poulou, Chief Financial Officer Bartolomeo Rongone, Chief Executive Officer, Bottega Veneta

Roberto Vedovotto, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kering Eyewear





Mélanie Flouquet

A graduate of EM Lyon and a Chartered Accountant in the United Kingdom, Mélanie Flouquet worked at JP Morgan for 20 years where she was Managing Director leading the Luxury Goods Equity Research team. Now Kering’s Chief Strategy Officer, she joined the Group in May 2021.

Armelle Poulou

A graduate from HEC, Armelle Poulou successively held financial positions, in France and globally, at Procter&Gamble, Hewlett-Packard and EDF, before joining Kering in 2019 as Director of Corporate Finance, Treasury and Insurance. She was appointed Chief Financial Officer in September 2023.

About Kering

