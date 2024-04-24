Oracle Is Moving to Nashville, Founder Larry Ellison Says

The move reflects the Tennessee city's position in healthcare and the software company's focus on growing in that market.

Tesla Accelerates Rollout of More-Affordable EVs as Profit Drops Sharply

The company's shares rose in after-hours trading following news that the EV maker is looking to bring new models to market sooner than previously planned.

IBM Nears Deal for Cloud-Software Provider

The takeover could value HashiCorp at a premium to its market value of $4.9 billion.

Google Delays Cookie Phase-Out Following Regulatory Pushback

The move has major ramifications for the $600 billion online ad industry.

TikTok Isn't Going Away-at Least Not Yet. Here's What to Know.

Its Chinese owner will have up to a year to sell the app. If it doesn't, then TikTok will be banned in the U.S.

Mattel Sales Miss Forecasts as 'Barbie' Boost Wanes

Toymaker's sales slipped in its first quarter as the boom from last year's "Barbie" movie eased.

Gucci Owner Kering Expects Sharp Drop in Operating Profit After China Weighs on Sales

Chairman and Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault said Kering's performance "worsened considerably in the first quarter."

Visa's stock gains after earnings, as one simple message resonates

Visa shares were moving higher in after-hours trading Tuesday, after the payments company sported an earnings beat and showed off continued growth in spending.

Elon Musk and SpaceX hit reusable-rocket milestone with Starlink satellite launch

The launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station marked the 300th time that SpaceX has landed a rocket booster after launch.

Spotify Needs to Keep the Price Hits Coming

The music streamer's market value has surged on the belief that its money-losing days are in the past.

