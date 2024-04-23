Tesla Reports Sharp Drop in First-Quarter Earnings

The EV maker's profit fell 55% and revenue declined 9%, as pressure mounted on Elon Musk to better articulate his vision for the company.

Visa's stock gains as earnings continue to show healthy spending growth

The credit-card giant's upbeat earnings follow those from American Express last week.

IBM Nears Deal for Cloud-Software Provider

The takeover could value HashiCorp at a premium to its market value of $4.9 billion.

Mattel Sales Miss Forecasts as 'Barbie' Boost Wanes

Toymaker's sales slipped in its first quarter as the boom from last year's "Barbie" movie eased.

GM Raises Profit Outlook for 2024 After Strong First-Quarter Earnings

Pickup trucks and resilient consumer spending powered GM's 24% increase in quarterly profit, but China remains a trouble spot.

Gucci Owner Kering Expects Sharp Drop in Operating Profit After China Weighs on Sales

Chairman and Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault said Kering's performance "worsened considerably in the first quarter."

Spotify Needs to Keep the Price Hits Coming

The music streamer's market value has surged on the belief that its money-losing days are in the past.

Philip Morris Stock Climbs on Earnings Beat. Its Smokeless Strategy Is Working.

The cigarette maker posted first quarter adjusted earnings of $1.50 a share, beating Wall Street's call for $1.41.

PulteGroup Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat. 'Shortage of Several Million Homes' Spurs Demand.

New home sales were strong in March, reflecting demand as supply remains weak.

GE Aerospace Surges on Earnings. GE Vernova Gets a Bump, Too.

GE Aerospace and GE Vernova just reported their last quarter together, and for the most part it was better than expected.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-24 1715ET