Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/17 03:55:50 am
679.9 EUR   +7.48%
03:48aKERING CHAIRMAN : acquisitions could make sense in the near future
RE
03:41aKering Shares Rise as Gucci Gets Back On Track in 4Q
DJ
03:32aStrong earnings boost European shares amid Ukraine concerns
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Strong earnings boost European shares amid Ukraine concerns

02/17/2022 | 03:32am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday as a slew of strong earnings from companies such as Airbus, Kering and Commerzbank lifted risk appetite, helping offset investor concerns over fresh tensions surrounding Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.2% by 0813 GMT. France's CAC 40 added 0.6%, Germany's DAX climbed 0.3%, while UK's FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%.

French luxury goods maker Kering jumped 5.4% after the company reported sharp growth in fourth-quarter sales as marketing investments and 100th anniversary events helped boost the popularity of its top Gucci brand.

Shares in peers LVMH and Hermes gained more than 1% each.

Airbus rose 1.2% after the world's largest jetmaker predicted 720 jetliner deliveries and higher profit in 2022.

Commerzbank added 5% after the German lender swung to a better-than-expected fourth-quarter and painted a rosy outlook for 2022.

Still, the overall gains in markets were tempered as Russian media report of mortar fire in eastern Ukraine hit global equities, while lifting demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and government bonds. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.10% 116.52 Real-time Quote.4.91%
CAC 40 0.17% 6970.93 Real-time Quote.-2.42%
COMMERZBANK AG 4.01% 8.914 Delayed Quote.28.24%
DAX -0.06% 15363.67 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
FTSE 100 -0.41% 7575.31 Delayed Quote.3.04%
KERING 7.60% 679.9 Real-time Quote.-10.51%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.54% 690.1 Real-time Quote.-5.42%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.04% 1054.01 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
Financials
Sales 2021 17 070 M 19 407 M 19 407 M
Net income 2021 3 131 M 3 560 M 3 560 M
Net Debt 2021 4 733 M 5 381 M 5 381 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 78 280 M 88 995 M 88 995 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,86x
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 33 134
Free-Float 57,9%
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Sophie L'Hélias Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING-10.51%88 995
INDITEX-10.87%90 055
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.35%57 017
ROSS STORES, INC.-15.83%33 814
HENNES & MAURITZ AB0.69%31 970
ZALANDO SE-11.41%17 921